quantilope Ranks Among the Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers For Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , a leading provider of automated consumer research, has announced that it has been named one of the world's top 10 'Most Innovative Suppliers' for insights in Greenbook's GRIT 2023 Business & Innovation report .

Notably, quantilope joins the ranks of companies like Ipsos and Kantar by proving that automated, advanced consumer intelligence platforms are setting the pace in the insights market. End client researchers and large brands are seeing the value that quantilope's automation can provide for their business - namely, speed to deep, high-quality consumer insights using AI-powered research methodologies.



"To be ranked as a top 10 supplier in GRIT's highly-respected industry report is a direct reflection of the hard work and innovation our team has consistently put into quantilope's platform to provide researchers with fast, AI-driven consumer insights," said Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope's CEO. "As consumers move faster than businesses can keep up, it's our commitment to continue providing researchers with hands-on access to the highest quality insights through the most innovative research technology."

Each year, Greenbook's GRIT report covers the latest dynamics within the insights and analytics industry, noting key players, innovators, and change-makers. In this year's 31st edition of the report, quantilope is named the #10 Most Innovative Supplier (out of 50) that's moving the industry forward. quantilope's 2023 position in this list adds to a continual climb over the past few years, ranking 12th in 2022 and 17th in 2021.

The rankings and findings in this report are informed by Greenbook's data collection in July of this year among 2,100 total respondents: buyers (n = 332), suppliers (n = 1,753), and others (n = 15). With just one mention away from tying for the 8th Most Innovative Supplier, quantilope is proud of the momentum it's gained through its largest suite of automated advanced methodologies, a brand health tracking approach based on the prestigious Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, the release of new AI features, and continued platform innovations.



One quantilope client mentions in the report:

"[quantilope has] the highest number of advanced methods of any insights company I've worked with - they have a team of classically trained researchers to help assist in my business goals and are constantly innovating their product with new features - like adopting AI into their learning center or rolling out a new Brand Health tracker that is the first of its kind within the industry."

quantilope plans for even more features and tools to be released, with increased investment in developing AI solutions and platform innovations.

About quantilope: quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high-quality insights with speed & ease. Our Consumer Intelligence Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named one of the Top 10 most innovative suppliers for consumer research worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2023), and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Deloitte Tech Fast 50, 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

