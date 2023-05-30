2023 Digital Health Market in North America: Featuring Omada, Planet Fitness, Proteus Digital, Sweatcoin and Well Doc Among Others

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Digital Health Market and Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Teleconsultation in the form of video and audio calls has gained importance among medical professionals and patients in the U.S. and Canada

Digital health trends like remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and health apps are driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR, and big data, shaping the global market. Consumers are increasingly open to telehealth and teleconsultation services, primarily for prescription refills, minor illnesses, and mental health conditions.

However, according to report, telemedicine usage for emergencies, physical therapy, and annual checkups remains low, with less than one-third of U.S. respondents utilizing these services in 2022. Video visits were the preferred virtual health approach for physicians, followed by chat via digital apps and physician-to-physician consultations.

In Canada, respondents showed willingness for digital health services, particularly digital prescription transfers and accessing personal health information online. Virtual consultations and video calls were preferred, with telephone calls and online chat being the most used virtual visit approaches. Minor illnesses, health follow-ups, and prescription refills were the top reasons for virtual visits, while mental health sessions and routine check-ups still leaned towards in-person visits.

Although digital health solutions are gaining popularity among patients and medical professionals, certain challenges still prevail. The rising appeal of digital health tools has led to their demand not only among patients but also among medical professionals globally, and North America is no exception to this.

The USA has seen high demand for advanced healthcare solutions, such as online therapy sessions, sleep monitors, blood pressure monitors, among others, with more than two-thirds of consumers indicating that they plan to use more than one digital health app in the future as of 2022, according to the report.

Health apps and wearables are also now popular among consumers in the USA who use them multiple times a day or at least once daily, mainly for evaluating sleep, weight, and for exercise and monitoring heart rate. More than one-third of surveyed physicians in the U.S. claim that communication is more effective in person than virtually, while close to one-third of physicians believe that clinical considerations are also more effective in person rather than online, as of March 2022.

In Canada, most surveyed respondents indicated that they use at least one digital health service, with more than one-third of respondents accessing personal health information digitally as of November 2022.

Furthermore, more than half of surveyed healthcare providers in the U.S. use telehealth because it is easy to reach out to patients and allows flexibility in working remotely, with tech issues and difficulty in examining patients being the top challenges that more than half of surveyed physicians faced while using telehealth as of May 2022. Budget and return on investment, along with workforce shortages, were some other barriers that healthcare organizations faced when trying to reach the ideal digital health state as of February 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Calm

IBM

My fitness pal

National Health Service (NHS)

Omada

Planet fitness

Proteus Digital

Sweatcoin

Well Doc

Questions Covered in the Report:

What were the preferred ways of accessing telemedicine among adults in the USA in 2022?

in 2022? What were the main reasons for using health applications cited by adults in the USA as of January 2023 ?

as of ? What were the top benefits among patients and healthcare providers for using in May 2022 ?

? What were the digital health services that respondents in Canada showed the most interest as of November 2022 ?

showed the most interest as of ? What was the type of health information that respondents in Canada have access to virtually in November 2022 ?

Countries Covered:

Canada

USA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023 (1 of 5)

(1 of 5) Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023 (2 of 5)

(2 of 5) Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023 (3 of 5)

(3 of 5) Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023 (4 of 5)

(4 of 5) Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023 (5 of 5)

(5 of 5) Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2032f

Leading Digital Technology Investments Made in Digital Healthcare, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Healthcare Services That Healthcare Leaders Are Offering vs Those They Are Willing to Offer in 3 Years, in % of Healthcare Leaders, February 2023 (1 of 2)

(1 of 2) Healthcare Services That Healthcare Leaders Are Offering vs Those They Are Willing to Offer in 3 Years, in % of Healthcare Leaders, February 2023 (2 of 2)

(2 of 2) Total Digital Health Funding, in USD billion, & Factors Leading to the Decline of Digital Health Funding, 2020-2022

Total Digital Health Funding, by Region, in USD million & Number of Deals, in Absolute Number, Q4 2022

Total Digital Health Funding, by Segments, in USD billion & Number of Deals, in Absolute Number, Q4 2022

Breakdown of Deals Among Investors, in % of Investors, Q4 2022

Share of Healthcare Leaders Who Believe Virtual Care Had or Will Have the Biggest Impact on Improving Care, in %, February 2023

Share of Trust in Predictive Analytics Across Clinical Settings, by Region, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Clinical Setting, by Country, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Share of Adults Who Used Health Apps, in %, February 2022

Level of Positive Impact That Healthcare Executives Believe AI Will Have on Their Organization in the Future, in % of Healthcare Executives, 2022e

Share of Healthcare Executives for Whom IT/Security Breaches Are Primary Concerns About Disinformation Attacks, in %, 2022e

Share of Healthcare Leaders Who Want to Partner Outside Their Healthcare System & Types of Organizations They Want to Partner With, in %, February 2023

Share of Patients Who Enrolled or Are Likely to Enroll in Receiving Electronic Bills from Their Healthcare Providers, in %, 2022

3. North America

3.1. Regional

Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023

3.2. USA

Share of Physicians Who Believe Select Elements Work Better in-Person Than Virtually, in %, March 2022

Breakdown of Physicians Who Believe Digital Health Solutions are Beneficial, in %, 2022e

Top Virtual Health Approach Implemented by Physicians, in % of Physicians, March 2022

Top Healthcare Areas Where Technology Will be Beneficial, in % of Physicians, 2022e

Top Digital Health Solutions Physicians are Enthusiastic About, in % of Physicians, 2022e

Frequency of Using Health Apps Among Adults, in % of Adults, January 2023

Top Reasons for Using Health Applications, in % of Adults, January 2023

Top 10 Mobile Health and Fitness Applications, by Downloads, in Millions, 2022

Share of Adults Who are Concerned About Privacy of Their Health Data on Their Smartphone Apps, by Generation, in %, January 2023

Frequency of Using Health Wearables Among Adults, in % of Adults, January 2023

Share of Wearable Owners Willing to Share Their Health Data, in %, 2022e

Share of Respondents Who Accessed Healthcare via Telemedicine at Some Point in Their Lives, in %, 2022

Share of Respondents Aged 55+ Who Used Telemedicine, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Respondents Who Prefer in-Person Care vs Telemedicine, by Categories, in %, 2022

Preferred Way of Accessing Telemedicine Among Adults, in % of Adults, 2022

Top Benefits Among Patients for Using Telehealth, in % of Patients, May 2022

Top Benefits Among Healthcare Providers of Using Telehealth, in % of Healthcare Providers, May 2022

Top Challenges That Healthcare Providers Faced While Using Telehealth, in % of Healthcare Providers, May 2022

Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on Select Healthcare Outcomes, in % of Healthcare Executives, July 2022

Top Effects of Virtual Health on Access to Care for Underprivileged Groups, in % of Physicians, March 2022

Top 3 Barriers Hindering Organization's Ability to Reach Ideal Digital Health State, in % of Health System Leaders, February 2023

3.3. Canada

Share of Respondents Who Showed Interest in at Least One Digital Health Service, in %, November 2022

Types of Digital Health Services Respondents are Interested in, in % of Respondents, November 2022

Share of Respondents Who Accessed Their Personal Health Information Online, in %, November 2022

Types of Personal Health Information That Respondents Have Access to Online, in % of Respondents, November 2022

Virtual Visit Types That Respondents are Most Interested in, in % of Respondents, November 2022

Top Reasons for Choosing Virtual Visits Over In-Person Visits, in % of Respondents, November 2022

Preferred Virtual Visit Type as per Health Encounters, in % of Respondents, November 2022

