2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit at Climate Pledge Arena June 2023

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) will host its 12th Annual Summit at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA from June 27-28, 2023.

The 2023 GSA Summit will convene more than 500 professionals working with sports leagues, teams, and entertainment venues as well as corporate leaders, athletes, and community stakeholders. This annual gathering will feature best-in-class ideas to build healthier, more sustainable, and vibrant communities throughout the nation and around the world.

The Summit will focus on how the sports and entertainment industries are leveraging their platforms to catalyze action on climate, environmental, and social justice issues. While also focusing on engaging and activating fans, and ensuring meaningful lasting community impact. The event is open to the public through online ticket purchases.

The Summit features a range of main-stage panels, solution sessions, and roundtable discussions from prominent organizations like NFL, LA28, Athletes Unlimited, McKinstry, Oak View Group, Amazon, Puget Sound Energy, and Vulcan. Representatives from Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom will join the stage. Washington-area speakers include Root Sports Reporter and Producer, Jen Mueller; Climate Pledge Arena's Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Transportation; Rob Johnson; former NFL player for Seattle Seahawks, Garry Gilliam; Seattle Seahawks Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Karen Wilkens-Mickey; Seattle Kraken Senior Vice President of Social Impact & Government Relations, Mari Horita; and Michelle Haines, OL Reign Vice President of Marketing & Ticketing.

"As the world's largest and most influential sports sustainability convening organization, we are proud to be hosted by Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. We appreciate the support from our Play to Zero and Corporate Partners who support our Sports Members in driving measurable impact forward" said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of Green Sports Alliance. "We look forward to recognizing leadership in the sports and entertainment ecosystem that ensure healthier and more sustainable communities for the next generation."

Sustainable solution providers, networking opportunities, and delicious food will be exhibited in the Innovation Hub. The Summit is rounded out with a performance by students from JazzED, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization, and the Play to Zero and Environmental Leadership Awards.

Visit greensportsalliance.org/2023summit to register and learn more about our sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors.

GSA is committed to leveraging the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. Visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance