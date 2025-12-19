RESILIENT: 2026 Green Sports Alliance Summit in Cleveland

Green Sports Alliance Announces "Resilient" as the 2026 Summit Theme

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we look toward the future of sport and sustainability, the Green Sports Alliance rallies around a single, powerful word for 2026: "Resilient."

In a time defined by challenge and change, to be resilient means to adapt, recover, and rise–again and again. The 2026 Green Sports Alliance Summit will celebrate the people behind the progress: those in the sports and entertainment industry who show strength under pressure, who rebuild when it's easier to retreat, and who turn setbacks into opportunities to lead.

"We chose Resilient–not Resilience–for a reason," said Michael Kraus, Interim Executive Director of the Green Sports Alliance. "Resilience is something institutions build, but being resilient is something people embody. This year is about the individuals behind the movement–the staff, players, operators, and advocates who keep showing up, innovating, and pushing this work forward, especially during these times."

Held May 5-7 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio, the Summit will bring together athletes, venue operators, sustainability professionals, and community partners to explore what it means to thrive in the face of adversity. Attendees can also purchase tour tickets to visit the facilities of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, or Cleveland Browns, highlighting the city's leadership in sustainability, innovation, and community engagement.

Join us in Cleveland to connect, learn, and be inspired by those who embody what it truly means to be Resilient.

Register by December 31, 2025, for early bird pricing: 50% off ($561 savings)

Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play.

