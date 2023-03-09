2023 IBS Awareness Month: You and IBS

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) launches #YouandIBS, a social campaign for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects up to 5-10% of individuals worldwide, making it one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders. Although IBS does not shorten a person's life span, it can severely impact their quality of life. The symptoms of IBS are often misunderstood and may keep those who suffer from speaking openly about their condition with family, friends, employers, and even their healthcare providers. This April, for IBS Awareness Month, IFFGD will address the symptoms, causes of symptom flares, and management strategies to increase public awareness and shed light on the lived experience of those impacted by IBS.

Symptoms associated with IBS can flare up unexpectedly and change over time or even daily. IFFGD President, Ceciel T. Rooker, commented, "Symptoms of IBS can be uncertain and can make participating in activities most people take for granted, such as eating out or traveling long distances, almost impossible. But few recognize the true extent of this burden. This is why it is so important to raise awareness."

The following symptoms characterize IBS:

Recurring or chronic episodes of abdominal pain or discomfort

Abdominal pain or discomfort in association with a change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation

Other symptoms may also occur, such as bloating, gas, or urgency

Symptoms can change over time. There can be periods when symptoms get worse, as well as periods when symptoms lessen or disappear. For example, some people who suffer mainly from constipation (or diarrhea) may later experience a change to the opposite or develop a mixture of both constipation and diarrhea. Sometimes changes in diet, behavior, or using over the counter remedies or prescription drugs can lead to such changes. Other times, the cause for the change is not known.

April is IBS Awareness Month. To start the conversation about the challenges faced by individuals living with IBS, IFFGD will focus on important health messages about IBS symptoms, management strategies, and quality of life issues. This year, IFFGD invites everyone to join their social campaign using #IBSAwarenessMonth and #Youand IBS. You can also join IFFGD's awareness campaign by downloading and sharing information in the IBS Awareness Month Media Toolkit, which provides key messaging and images. To learn more about IBS, visit www.aboutIBS.org .

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve care by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic GI conditions. Learn more about IFFGD at www.iffgd.org.

