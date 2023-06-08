2023 Independent Benchmark Study 5G mmWave 4CC Uplink Performance Using Nokia and Corning Infrastructure: Focus on Temperamental 4CC Uplink Performance, Battery Temperature, Battery Current Drain

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 32: 5G mmWave 4CC Uplink Performance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher just completed its 32nd 5G benchmark study. For this endeavor they collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G mmWave 4 component carrier (4CC) uplink performance, using AT&T's commercial network in Glendale, AZ.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL5/XCAL-Solo and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

The publisher tested within State Farm stadium and around the Glendale Entertainment District. Nokia [and some Corning] is the infrastructure supplier in this market. They used four flagship Samsung smartphones, from the Galaxy S23 back to the Galaxy S20 Plus. They used Umetrix Data to generate the uplink/downlink data transfers and XCAL-Solo to log the chipset data. They also used various Android applications to measure and record the battery current drain.

Temperamental

The publisher can best describe the 4CC uplink performance as being temperamental. Although it was possible to obtain reasonably good performance when directly facing the serving cell, the uplink speeds were highly dependent on the phone's orientation to the serving site and body blockage. The variability in the uplink [and downlink] speeds was directly related to the signal strength (RSRP).

Battery Temperature

Despite the publisher's use of the ice cube bath, they found that high bandwidth downlink and uplink data transfers only had a modest impact on battery temperature. However, the glaring sun was a killer, meaning that a 5G smartphone could hit its thermal limit even before transferring a single byte of data over 5G. The publisher quantifies these comments.

Battery Current Drain

Once again, the higher the throughput the higher the current efficiency or the achieved throughput for a given amount of current (Mbps/mA). While it is true higher data speeds increase the battery current drain, it is more than offset by the increase in data speeds. The Galaxy S23 meaningfully outperformed the S20 Ultra and other legacy phones in this category.

Around the Corner

Future topics include Open RAN (multiple studies, including scheduler efficiency), uplink MU-MIMO, another downlink MU-MIMO, and uplink 5G carrier aggregation (FR1), in no particular order.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Detailed Results and Analysis
3.1 Before and After
3.2 Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 Ultra Comparative Results
3.3 Verizon 5G mmWave Uplink Performance - Sample Results
3.4 4CC Uplink and the Impact on Current Drain
3.5 5G mmWave Data Transfers and the Impact on Battery Temperature
3.6 5G mmWave Downlink Performance
3.7 State Farm Stadium Performance Results

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T
  • Accuver Americas
  • Spirent Communications
  • State Farm
  • Nokia
  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtrhq4

