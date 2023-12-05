2023 ISIF Kicks Off in Guangzhou, Deepening Global Exchange and Cooperation to Foster Understanding among Peoples

The 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum

05 Dec, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Multilateralism: More Exchanges, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation," the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF), jointly held by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, opened Monday in Guangzhou.

More than 130 guests from political, academic, and business circles in over 40 countries attended the Forum. This impressive gathering included over 30 former heads of state, heads of government, and leaders of international organizations. Additionally, there were over 60 internationally-renowned experts and scholars, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions.

"The current international situation is complex and multifaceted, and human society is facing unprecedented challenges. The theme of the ISIF, 'Multilateralism: More Exchanges, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation,' aims to emphasize to the international community the importance of achieving consensus through communication, resolving conflicts through inclusiveness, and realizing development through cooperation." Zhou Zerong, President of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association and Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Leadership Alliance, expressed his expectation for insightful individuals to engage in in-depth discussions on the topics, exchange ideas, and contribute more wisdom to the development of global peace.

According to Zhou Zerong, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have emerged as one of the most dynamic economic powerhouses in the world today. With robust economic prowess, comprehensive industrial supply chains, and a thriving innovation ecosystem, they have become highly sought-after investment destinations for multinational corporations. Since its establishment, the ISIF has made a group of good and true friends. We all agree that opposing each other is not beneficial, and win-win cooperation is the only choice. Sincere wishes will be made for the resounding success of the "2023 ISIF".

"Our goal is not just a multipolar world. Our goal is one in which multipolarity is harmonized through the strength of multilateral institutions." Danilo Turk, Former President of Slovenia and President of World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, emphasized the crucial role of multilateral institutions.

At the opening ceremony of ISIF, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Former President of Latvia and Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said that China is a concrete example of multilateralism. She believes that the Belt and Road Initiative contributes to guaranteeing a world where multilateralism exists in reality and in practice.

Since its inauguration in 2014,ISIF has been held for seven consecutive sessions. With extensive and in-depth discussions, ISIF has been enormously successful.

ISIF is a new type of high-end platform for China to conduct in-depth communication with the rest of the world, with the aims of initiating substantive discussions on world peace, economic development, and cultural exchanges, promoting greater understanding and consensus among all parties, and fostering regional as well as global cooperation.

SOURCE The 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum

