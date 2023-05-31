2023 Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Study

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, COVID really hammered the LATAM region, as lockdowns, quarantines, mask mandates and shortages ruled the day. Overall GDP in the region declined by 7% and POS shipments declined by 41.8% in 2021, the largest decline on record.

For 2022, shipments rebounded 37.3%, and expectations for 2023 are expected to continue to grow. Rising fuel prices will both help and hurt the local economies. And while the region is less susceptible to increasing wheat prices, the inflation for fertilizer and other items will increase retail sales in core categories at the expense of discretionary segments.

Our Latin/South America POS terminal market study is 57 pages in length and has 22 figures. It explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin/Central and South American region.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future.

The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM. Note that this is not a vendor market share report, but rather a fresh look at the state of POS technology in the world's fastest growing market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2027.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

  • Food/Supermarket: Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store.
  • Drug Stores/Pharmacy: Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store.
  • Hypermarkets: This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think Wal-Mart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.
  • Department Stores: Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.
  • Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.
  • Specialty Stores: Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores.
  • Convenience/Gas: Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers.
  • Hospitality: Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail

2. Latin America Market Overview

3. Mexico
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast
3.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast 

4. Brazil

5. Colombia

6. Chile

7. Argentina

8. Peru

9. Venezuela

10. Other Latin America

11. Summary Tables
11.1 Historical Shipments by Segment
11.2 Historical Installed Base by Segment

12. Forecasts

13. References

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

