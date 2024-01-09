2023 Microbiome Market Trends Report 2023: Market is Successfully Commercializing Seres Therapeutics' SER-109 and Rebiotix's RBX-2660 for Recurrent Clostridium Difficile Infection

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Microbiome Market Trend" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microbiome therapeutics market is successfully commercializing Seres Therapeutics' SER-109 and Rebiotix's RBX-2660 for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (Recurrent C. difficile).

While integrated omics-based projects are underway, researchers focus more on differences in gut microbiota between individuals that may be associated with disease expression. Still, they have yet to identify concrete biomarkers. While integrated omics analysis relies on correlation coefficients and algorithms, researchers are employing several omics approaches, and research is shifting from specific strains to multi-strain consortia.

This report covers the efforts of companies involved in the microbiome market. Also, it covers a wide range of topics, including market size, technology trends, applications in sequencing, health food, agriculture, livestock, skincare, industrial processes, regulations, and marketing. Trends in the global microbiome market are also summarized by country (and some areas), and the current market size, competitive landscape, and challenges are analyzed and forecasted for the future.

Countries Covered

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Microbiome Market Trends

1.1 Microbiome Market Summary

1.2 Emerging Integrators

1.3 Major Probiotic Companies

1.4 Examples of Industrial Chains

1.5 Postbiotics

1.6 Regulation

1.7 Technology Platform Overview

1.8 Fecal Microbial Transplantation (FMT)

1.9 Encapsulation Technology

Chapter 2. Analysis by Microbiome application

2.1 Therapeutics

2.2 Diagnosis

2.3 Functional Food

2.4 Skin Care

2.5 Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

2.6 Industrial and other

Chapter 3. Trend Analysis by Company

3.1 Seres Therapeutics

3.2 Rebiotix

3.3 Evelo Biosciences

3.4 IFF(DuPont)

3.5 Chr. Hansen

3.6 Nestle

3.7 Probi

3.8 Yakult

3.9 Morinaga

Chapter 4. Market Size Forecast

Chapter 5. Trend Analysis by Country

Chapter 6. Conclusion

6.1. Competitive Environment Analysis

6.2 Digital Platforms and Marketing Strategies

6.3 Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • BGI
  • Chr. Hansen
  • DuPont
  • Enterome
  • Evelo Biosciences
  • Gallinee
  • Illumina
  • L'Oreal
  • Morinaga
  • Nestle
  • Probi
  • Rebiotix
  • Seres Therapeutics
  • Vedanta Biosciences
  • Yakult Honsha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdigym

