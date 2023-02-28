2023 NCA ALL-STAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DALLAS, TX WITH RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS
Feb 28, 2023, 16:59 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 NCA All-Star National Championship took place on February 24-26, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.
The NCA All-Star National Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2022-2023 competition season with nearly 26,000 athletes in downtown Dallas. The championship welcomed nearly 1,500 teams across 40 states and 5 countries to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This year's event featured the launch of Varsity Spirit's newest innovation – the Varsity Spirit Events App, available in the App Store or Google Play in partnership with Patron Technology. The event also hosted a "meet & greet" with Jada Wooten, star of Netflix's CHEER Season 2, exclusive apparel collection releases, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star's End-of-Season Championships.
"The NCA All-Star National Championship is one of the most iconic and respected events in all star cheer in the world." said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Our aim is to produce the highest quality event possible to showcase these remarkable athletes and facilitate positive, lifelong memories for them and their families."
To kick off the championship, NCA All-Star hosted "Return to the Arena" – the unveiling of the 2023 Arena and celebration of the 1,500 teams competing in Dallas, as well as the "Go Be Great" award nominees and winner – an award that recognizes teams and individuals on stage for the impact they have made outside their gyms and inside their communities. This year, NCA was proud to present the "Go Be Great" award to United Elite Cheer out of Rockwall, TX for their contributions to "Kids Helping Kids", a non-profit organization that empowers kids to help others. The "Heart of a Tiger" award was awarded to Sierra Delgado from Schertz, TX for exemplifying strength and resiliency through her recent return to competitive cheerleading after a three-year battle with Leukemia.
The NCA All-Star Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information about the NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.
Select Paid Summit Bid Winners include:
|
• All-Star Revolution - JUSTICE
|
L5 Large Senior Coed
|
Webster, TX
|
• Cheer Athletics – Dallas - DivaCats
|
L3 Small Junior
|
Dallas, TX
|
• Delta Force Athletics - OutKast
|
L1 Medium Junior
|
Goose Creek, SC
|
• GymTyme Illinois - Twirl
|
L5 Small Senior
|
Lockport, IL
|
• Louisiana Cheer Force - Scarlet
|
L2 Medium Senior
|
Baton Rouge, LA
|
• Louisiana Rebel All Stars - Redemption
|
L4 Small Senior
|
Shreveport, LA
|
• Nor Cal Elite All Stars - San Ramon - Aphrodite
|
L3 Small Senior
|
San Ramon, CA
|
• Rival Athletics - Revenge
|
L4 Small Junior
|
Pleasant Grove, UT
|
• The California All Stars – Livermore - J2 Crew
|
L2 Medium Junior
|
Livermore, CA
|
• The California All Stars – Livermore - Pink
|
L3 Medium Senior
|
Livermore, CA
|
• The California All Stars – Mesa - Classics
|
L4 Small Senior
|
Mesa, AZ
|
• The California All Stars - San Marcos - White Gold
|
L1 Medium Senior
|
San Marcos, CA
Select Paid D2 Summit Bid Winners include:
|
• Apex Cheer - Titanium
|
L4 Senior Open Coed
|
Stafford, TX
|
• Caliber Cheer Starz - Rockets
|
L2 Small Junior
|
Humble, TX
|
• California Storm - Shadow
|
L1 Small Junior
|
Lancaster, CA
|
• Cheer Xcel - Dynasty
|
L1 Small Junior
|
Lumberton, NC
|
• Cheer-riffic Techniques - Falcon Blaze
|
L5 Senior Open Coed
|
San Antonio, TX
|
• LA Cheerz Allstarz - Frost
|
L4.2 Small Senior
|
Lafayette, LA
|
• LA Cheerz Allstarz - Wink
|
L2 Small Junior
|
Lafayette, LA
|
• Louisiana Powerhouse - Pearl
|
L5 Senior Open
|
Lake Charles, LA
|
• North Florida Elite - Haze
|
L4.2 Small Senior Coed
|
Starke, FL
|
• Port City Athletics - Crusaders
|
L3 Medium Senior Coed
|
South Portland, ME
|
• Quest Athletics – Bomb Squad
|
L4 Medium Senior Coed
|
Pine Bush, NY
|
• United Elite Cheer - RUTHLESS
|
L3 Small Senior
|
Rockwall, TX
Select Paid Youth Summit Bid Winners include:
|
• Central Coast Elite - Y2 KNOCKOUT
|
L2 Small Youth
|
San Luis Obispo, CA
|
• Cheer Athletics – Dallas - ChicCats
|
L2 Small Youth
|
Dallas, TX
|
• Majestic Youth Sports Center - Majesties
|
L1 Small Youth
|
Willis, TX
|
• Modern American Cheer - White
|
L1 Medium Youth
|
Corpus Christi, TX
Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:
|
• CheerVille - Anarchy
|
L6 Senior Coed XSmall
|
Hendersonville, TN
|
• Elite Cheer - Stars
|
L6 Senior XSmall
|
Elkhorn, NE
|
• Cheer Extreme - Senior Elite
|
L6 Senior Large
|
Colfax, NC
|
• ICE - Lady Lightning
|
L6 Senior Small
|
Naperville, IL
|
• KC Cheer - Fierce Five
|
L6 Senior Coed Small
|
Lenexa, KS
|
• Spirit of Texas - A-Team
|
L6 Senior Medium
|
Coppell, TX
|
• Top Gun All Stars - Double O
|
L6 INT Open Coed Large
|
Miami, FL
|
• The Stingray All Stars - Electric
|
L6 INT Open Global Coed
|
Marietta, GA
|
• The California All Stars - Cali Coed
|
L6 INT Open Coed Small
|
San Marcos, CA
About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.
About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Emily Albert
Varsity Spirit
[email protected]
SOURCE Varsity Spirit
