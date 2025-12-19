Varsity Spirit and Scripps Sports to Bring Professional Cheer to National Television

The new league will showcase its full 2026 season and championship match exclusively on ION

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook – has reached an exclusive broadcast agreement with Scripps Sports to deliver live coverage of the inaugural Pro Cheer League season to viewers across the United States.

Under the multi-year agreement, ION, Scripps' national sports and entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services, will air all five live Pro Cheer League events during the 2026 season, which runs from January 16 to March 27, 2026.

"We've been rapidly expanding our robust portfolio of professional sports and we're thrilled to welcome the Pro Cheer League to ION," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "We look forward to showcasing these world-class athletes in a new professional sports league, combining the high-energy of cheerleading and engaging storytelling that will leave everyone wanting more."

"This agreement with Scripps Sports gives our athletes and fans the national stage they deserve from the moment our first season begins," said Varsity Spirit President Bill Seely. "We've watched this incredible sport grow at all levels for decades and ION will help introduce a national audience to these incredibly talented professional athletes who best embody the skill, energy, athleticism, and precision unique to cheer. Our goal is to not only grow our fanbase but inspire a whole new generation of athletes to turn pro and build a league and career that never before seemed possible."

The Pro Cheer League brings the intensity of professional sports to cheerleading for the first time on national television with paid athletes in an all-new competition format. The league includes the Atlanta Air, Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit, and Miami Metal with each match featuring high-energy routines packed with stunts, tumbling, and synchronized choreography, as well as head-to-head skills challenges. With four regular season matches before the championship finals broadcast live on ION, viewers will have a front-row seat for every stunt, toss and flip of the newest professional sport. Competition begins in Indianapolis and continues through the Pro Cheer League Championship in Nashville, with the full schedule available here. Each match will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This groundbreaking agreement was coordinated through Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Sports Entertainment and Foundation Media Partners. Their support underscores a shared commitment to delivering dynamic, fan-focused experiences through live matches and other unscripted content, allowing viewers to follow the league all season long. Competition opens on January 16 in Indianapolis and concludes March 27 in Nashville with the PCL Championship, with the full schedule available here.

Additional details, including on-air talent and other content, will come later. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About ION

A leading general entertainment network, ION's lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in more than 40 markets.

About The Pro Cheer League

The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit is the world's first professional cheer league. Featuring paid elite-level cheer athletes at the top of their sport, the Pro Cheer League takes cheer skills to a professional stage. The season begins in January 2026 and features teams in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Diego that will compete in five matches across the country to determine the first-ever Pro Cheer League champion. Updates on team rosters, schedules and other league news can be found at procheerleague.com or by following @procheerleague on Instagram.

