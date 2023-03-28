2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report: Monitoring Trends in PET Scan Utilization, Adoption of Fixed Scanners, Mobile PET Services & More

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PET imaging has grown over the past two decades to become a mainstay in the diagnosis and management of cancer patients. While oncology scans continue to comprise the majority of PET scans, new radiopharmaceuticals offer the promise of increasing the efficacy of PET imaging for cardiology and neurology.



The '2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report' monitors trends in PET scan utilization, the adoption of fixed PET scanners (e.g., PET-only, PET/CT, and PET/MR), the use of mobile PET services, purchase plans, and radiopharmaceutical use. Survey results are projected to the universe of facilities using PET, and the report addresses the PET unit market for 2022-2026.



Key Features:

PET Scan Volume

What is the trend in PET scans performed from 2003-2022?

How many clinical PET imaging studies were conducted on fixed vs. mobile PET systems? What is the trend in use by hospital-based vs. independent non-hospital locations?

What is the current mix of PET scans by oncology, cardiology, and neurology clinical applications?

What is the anticipated PET imaging scan volume for 2023?

PET Equipment Installed Base and Purchase Plans

How many fixed PET-only, PET/CT, and PET/MR units are installed in the United States ?

? How many sites use mobile PET imaging services?

What is the installed base market share by manufacturer?

What is current and planned mix of PET/CTs, by number of CT slices and bore size?

What is the brand loyalty for future purchases?

What is the PET scanner unit forecast for 2022 to 2026?

Radiopharmaceuticals Utilization and Budgets

What is the supplier share for radiopharmaceuticals?

How many PET scans use Rb82, Axumin, or Ga-68 Dotatate?

How much is spent on PET radiopharmaceuticals, per dose, per site, and in total?

Site Operations Characteristics

How many technologists, clerical, administrators, and radiopharmacists are employed per site?

How many PET imaging scans are performed per site? Per unit?

What are the typical operating hours of PET departments?

What physician types are the top referrers for PET scans?

What is typical waiting time for an outpatient PET study?

This report summarizes the results from the Medical Information Division's 2022 PET Census of hospital and non-hospital facilities performing PET imaging in the United States. The universe of PET sites for this study is defined as any location where PET scans are performed using a fixed PET-only, fixed PET/CT, fixed PET/MR, or a PET-only or PET/CT scanner provided by a mobile van service. The responses from the 386 PET imaging professionals have been projected to the identified universe of 2,445 hospitals and imaging/PET centers that perform PET imaging using fixed or mobile PET equipment.





Key Topics Covered:



I. Background and Objectives



II. Methodology



III. Executive Summary



IV. Findings



A. PET Scan Volume

Overview of Clinical PET Scans Performed

Mix of Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurology PET Scans Performed

PET Imaging Oncology Scans

PET Imaging Neurology Scans

PET Imaging Cardiology Scans

Other PET Scan Characteristics

B. Installed Base of PET Imaging Systems





