2023 Research Report on the Southeast Asia Coffee Industry: Southeast Asia has an Overall Economic Growth Rate Higher Than the Global Average

The development of the coffee industry in Southeast Asian countries varies greatly, such as Vietnam's coffee production and exports ranked among the top in the world, while there are several Southeast Asian countries basically do not grow coffee, coffee products basically all rely on imports.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



Overall, the coffee market in Southeast Asian countries has been developing in recent years, especially the rise of emerging markets such as Vietnam and Thailand, rapid economic growth, the size of the Southeast Asian coffee market is expanding.



The publisher's forecast, the coffee industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032. On the one hand, cheap labor and land costs have attracted a large number of foreign investors to shift their production capacity to Southeast Asia, and the scale of foreign trade has expanded, promoting the development of its coffee industry. On the other hand, economic growth in Southeast Asia and increased demand for domestic passenger and freight transport will also promote the development of the coffee industry.

