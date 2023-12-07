2023 SABCS - TransThera announces an oral presentation of tinengotinib clinical data in breast cancer

News provided by

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NANJING, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, today announced that an oral presentation of tinengotinib clinical data in breast cancer was delivered at 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) annual meeting.

Rapid-Fire Mini-Oral Presentation, Abstract #RF01-07

Title: The efficacy and safety of tinengotinib in patients with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer or TNBC
Presenter: Sarina A. Piha-Paul, MD
Presentation time: December 6, 2023, 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM (CT)

Results: As of October 1, 2023, 36 patients (pts) with heavily pretreated (median 5 prior lines) metastatic breast cancer (BC) were treated.

  • Promising clinical benefit:
    • 28 pts receiving tinengotinib monotherapy were efficacy evaluable. 11 pts with HR+/HER2- BC achieved overall response rate (ORR) of 45%, clinical benefit rate (CBR, CR+PR+SD ≥ 24 weeks) of 64%, disease control rate (DCR) of 82% and median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 5.68 months. Partial responses were observed in 3 pts with HER2-zero and 2 pts with HER2 low (1+/2+) pts, respectively. One patient has been on the treatment for over 17 months and is still on-going. 17 pts with TNBC had ORR of 24%, CBR of 29%, DCR of 71% and mPFS of 2.73 months. Notably, 5 TNBC patients who were originally diagnosed as HR+/HER2- breast cancer had achieved 3 partial responses and 2 stable diseases.
    • Among 6 pts treated with tinengotinib in combination with nab-paclitaxel, 1 TNBC patient achieved PR and the treatment duration lasted for 6.5 months. 3 patients achieved stable diseases.

About tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an innovative, global phase III stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells and improving the tumor microenvironment. Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan-Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA. In July 2023, tinengotinib was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China.

About TransThera 

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

Forward-looking statements

This news contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statement of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including but not limited to our clinical development and commercialization plans; any projections of financial information; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, technology developments, our product pipeline, clinical data, results or practices or the implications thereof, enforceability of our intellectual property rights, competitive strengths or our position within the industry; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned.

SOURCE TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

Also from this source

TransThera announces two oral presentations of tinengotinib clinical data at 2023 ESMO and SABCS annual meetings

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.