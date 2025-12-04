TransThera Publishes Clinical Studies of Tinengotinib (TT-00420) against Cholangiocarcinoma on Lancet

NANJING, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences Inc. ("TransThera") announced the publication of clinical results from a US-based Phase 2 trial evaluating tinengotinib in patients with Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) on The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology (Impact Factor: 38.6).

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is an aggressive malignancy of the bile ducts, frequently driven by FGFR2 fusions-genomic alterations that are targetable by FGFR inhibitors such as pemigatinib and futibatinib. However, resistance to these agents commonly arises due to secondary FGFR2 mutations.

In a multicenter, open-label Phase 2 trial (NCT04919642), patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive CCA who had either primary resistance or developed acquired resistance to prior FGFR inhibitor (FGFRi) therapy were enrolled, along with patients harboring other FGFR alterations or FGFR wiled-type tumors. Tinengotinib demonstrated clinical activity in patients with FGFR2 fusion-positive CCA with acquired FGFRi resistance, as well as in those with other FGFR-altered subtypes.

Dr. Milind Javle of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, corresponding author of the publication, stated: "We currently have two FDA-approved therapies targeting FGFR2 fusions in CCA. But resistance remains a major clinical challenge. As such, next generation FGFR inhibitors capable of overcoming resistance are urgently needed. Tinengotinib, as a multi-kinase FGFR inhibitor, is designed to inhibit both FGFR and compensatory pathways contributing to resistance. In this phase 2 study, tinengotinib demonstrated durable responses and meaningful clinical benefit. These promising results provide a strong rationale to proceed with a Phase 3 registration study".

Dr. Jean Fan, Chief Medical Officer of TransThera, also commented: "We are very pleased that the clinical trial results have gained peer recognition and were published in such a prestigious journal. This study provides important insights into treatment strategies for patients with FGFR-altered, chemotherapy- and FGFR inhibitor–refractory or relapsed CCA, including the comparison of tinengotinib versus physician's choice. We are committed to advancing global enrollment and delivering new treatment options for patients with metastatic cholangiocarcinoma."

Disclaimer: This article serves as a press release by TransThera to disclose the company's latest developments. It is not intended as a product promotion advertisement and does not constitute the company's or investment advice.

About Tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an internally discovered, registrational clinical stage, multi-kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting FGFRs and VEGFRs, mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It was also approved for inclusion in the Priority Review and Approval Procedure by the NMPA for the treatment of CCA.

About TransThera

TransThera is a clinical demand-oriented, registrational clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapies for oncology, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Further aided by in-depth study of translational medicine and drug design, TransThera aims to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates strategically positioned to meet urgent clinical needs on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

