2023 Therap National Conference Final Day Keynote Session with Dr. Beverly Buscemi

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Therap National Conference comprises presentations from industry experts who will discuss ideas and experiences about their usage as well as share their expertise of Therap's electronic health record system. One of the notable keynote speakers who will be speaking at the Keynote/Plenary Session is Dr. Beverly Buscemi, Director of Government Relations at Therap Services, who has over 30 years of experience in the I/DD industry.

The session titled "Benefits of Implementing Therap as a Statewide System" will encompass topics such as the benefits and challenges of implementing Therap as a state-wide system. This session will specifically address how state-wide implementation assists a State to be person-centered, and how this data can be used to also help move the system in that direction. The session will also cover how implementation at the state level helps with reporting and ongoing federal data requirements.

Beverly joined Therap Services in November 2021, as a Director of Government Relations. She has worked in both private and public sectors supporting individuals and families with intellectual and related disabilities, behavioral health and children in foster care. She was involved in National, Federal and State policy research and implementation, as well as trained in modalities of person-centered thinking and training.

Therap's national conference began its virtual journey in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw great success in the last two years with over 2000 registrants in 2022. The event offers an immersive virtual Conference Center for industry experts, system administrators, management teams, and professionals from around the United States, Canada, several countries in Asia, and other international regions. These experts, and the Therap team, will share their expertise on the implementation and processes they have devised or are drafting to incorporate their data and accountability in Therap's software.

For more information on the 2023 Therap National Conference, visit https://www.therapservices.net/2023national/

