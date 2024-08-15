Therap Services Awarded with G2 Leader, Momentum Leader, Easiest To Do Business With, Best Meets Requirements and More for Summer 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals in Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, continues to gain recognition for its contributions to the healthcare and human services industry. In the recently released Summer 2024 report by G2.com , Therap Services has been presented with several prestigious awards, including Leader, Momentum Leader, Easiest To Do Business With, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Admin, Highest User Adoption, Leader Americas and more across multiple categories.

Therap Services received accolades in categories including Assisted Living , Homecare Agency Management , Human Services , Mental Health , and Physical Therapy . This recognition by G2 underscores Therap's unwavering commitment to delivering effective, user-friendly, and innovative solutions that enhance the quality of care and administrative efficiency across a variety of healthcare services. Users have consistently praised Therap for its excellence and reliability.

G2 users have shared the following feedback on Therap Services:

"It is an incredibly user-friendly service and organization that is willing to personalize needs." - Quality Specialist

"Our agency went from paper-based documentation practices to an online documentation solution with Therap in 2018. We offer so many different services and the process of moving into an online documentation service seemed extremely daunting (which is why it hadn't been attempted prior to then). Therap's team made the process of transition very smooth! We have built a strong relationship with the members of the Therap team and have implemented (successfully) several of the applications. We don't know why we didn't do it sooner!" - Communications and Marketing Manager

The Summer 2024 G2.com report solidifies Therap's leadership within the industry, showcasing their unwavering commitment to delivering efficient, comprehensive, and user-friendly solutions that continually advance the human services sector.

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Summer 2024 awards, visit https://www.g2.com/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

