2023 Therap National Conference will feature Therap Certified Trainer Showcase: See Stories of Advanced Users

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing electronic health record solutions to caregivers in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, is organizing a Therap Certified Trainer Showcase where experienced Therap users will get the opportunity to exhibit their expertise in the 2023 Therap National Conference.

The Therap Conference Center will include a virtual hall to celebrate the Therap Certified Trainers. The hall will display clickable posters, submitted by trainers themselves, in a digital gallery highlighting their experience and expertise. Conference attendees can visit this virtual gallery and click on these pop-up posters to read about the certified trainers. Therap Certified Trainers from all around the nation are able to participate voluntarily and select any topic that they want to present. Topics can range from their most used Therap module to how Therap is helping their agencies with its HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation system. This content would be premiered at the 2023 National Conference and be made available throughout the whole 2023 Therap Conference Season.

By joining Therap's Certified Trainer Program, users can collaborate with a team of experts, gain access to an online community, and attend exclusive workshops among others. Candidates are required to demonstrate their ability to virtually train on a Therap module, show understanding of available help and support materials, pass the Certified Trainers Course and complete at least two other Therap Academy Courses.

Therap Services is looking ahead to yet another online National Conference in 2023 after the successful completion of the last two virtual national conferences with over 2000 registrants in 2022 alone. Therap's national conference began its virtual journey in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event offers an immersive virtual Conference Center for industry experts, system administrators, management teams, and professionals from around the United States, Canada, Asia, and other international regions, along with the Therap team, to discuss ideas and experiences about using Therap's software.

