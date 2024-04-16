2023 U.S. Digital Advertising Industry Hits New Record, According to IAB's Annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report

Retail Media, Connected TV, and Audio Advertising Experience Double-Digit Growth

Creator Economy Helps Spark Social Media Rebound

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet advertising revenues reached a record-high of $225 billion, increasing by 7.3% year-over-year overall (YoY) between 2022 and 2023, according to the newly released "IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2023," conducted by PwC. The report found that Q4 saw the highest growth rate of 12.3% from the year prior (4.4%), with revenues rising to $64.5 billion.

"Despite inflation fears, interest rates at record highs, and continuing global unrest, the U.S. digital advertising industry continued its growth trajectory in 2023," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "With significant industry transformation unfolding right before our eyes, we believe that those channels with a portfolio of privacy-by-design solutions will continue to outpace the market. For 2023, the winners were retail media, CTV, and audio which saw the highest growth."

Growth Channels

Retail Media revenues showed 16.3% YoY growth in advertising revenues, reaching $43.7 billion in 2023. Key e-commerce players are all expanding their retail media platforms to enable future growth.

Video advertising revenue experienced double digit (10.6%) YoY growth, rising to $52.1 billion in 2023. Forty-two percent of this revenue was generated from CTV (Connected TV) and OTT (over the top/streaming). While growth was less than last year, the combination of CTV/OTT media is expected to be the fastest growing media channel in 2024, especially as the ad-supported tiers of major streaming services continue to capture a growing share of consumer attention.

Audio advertising also saw a robust expansion, growing 18.9% to reach $7 billion. It is still the fastest growing channel, albeit at a slower pace than last year.

After a slowdown in 2022, social media advertising revenues have rebounded with 8.7% YoY growth, increasing to $64.9 billion in 2023. This can in part be attributed to the continued proliferation of social media and creator marketing growth across multiple platforms and new social media forms. Revenues in the second half of 2023 accounted for $4.1 of the $5.1 billion total increase over 2022.

While advertising revenues for search ($88.8 billion) and display ($66.1 billion) remain high, both show relatively modest annual growth rates, with search at 5.2% and display at 4% YoY growth respectively.

Outlook for 2024: Privacy Regulation, Innovation, and Generative AI

The trends identified in last year's report made an impact in 2023 and will continue to grow stronger in 2024:

Privacy-preserving advertising practices should not be viewed as a temporary trend, but as a permanent change. The industry's adaptability and innovation will be crucial in thriving within the privacy-by-design ecosystem.

Social media platforms are pursuing innovations that merge social commerce, reality tech, and influencer marketing to drive higher engagement and conversions.

Generative AI is optimizing various advertising elements through insight-driven idea generation, personalized content, and real-time optimization. Leading companies are aggressively adopting AI to replace the lost signals that power personalization and measurement, like Google's Performance Max and Meta's Advantage+. The challenge now for advertisers and publishers is to find and hire the right talent to thrive in a fast-paced future.

Advertising is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by channels that offer addressable audiences at scale and personalized messaging in privacy-compliant ways. These channels, equipped with large first-party data sets, sophisticated contextual models, and native measurement capabilities, have gained a competitive edge in the industry.

"Looking ahead, while there are no shortage of challenges, there are also strong opportunities in sports streaming, creator-based marketing, retail media networks, and beyond," said Jack Koch, Senior Vice President, Research and Insights, IAB. "2023 is proof that the industry can stay resilient in the face of change."

You can view the full report, "IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2023" here. Experts from IAB, PwC, and MAGNA Global will discuss key findings and trends from the report during a webinar today, April 16th, at 2pm ET. Register here .

Methodology

Commissioned by the IAB and conducted by PwC Advisory Services LLC ("PwC") on an ongoing basis, with results released quarterly, the "IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report" was initiated by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) in 1996. This report uses data and information reported directly to PwC from companies selling advertising on the internet as well as publicly available corporate data. The results reported are considered to be a reasonable measurement of internet/online/mobile advertising revenues because much of the data is compiled directly from information supplied by companies selling advertising online. The report includes data reflecting desktop and mobile online advertising revenues from websites, commercial online services, ad networks and exchanges, mobile devices, and email providers, as well as other companies selling online advertising. The report is conducted independently by PwC, including research by their in-house market research team, on behalf of the IAB. PwC does not audit the information and provides no opinion or other form of assurance with respect to the information. Only aggregate results are published and individual company information is held in strict confidence with PwC. Further details regarding scope and methodology are provided in the appendix of this report.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)