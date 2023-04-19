2023 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition Finalists Announced by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

Five companies to compete to be recognized as the most innovative visual AI startup on May 24, 2023 at the Embedded Vision Summit® in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ today announced the finalists for the Vision Tank Start-Up Competition, the Alliance's annual competition that showcases the best new ventures that are solving real-world problems by creating innovations fueled by visual AI, deep learning and computer vision. Each finalist will pitch their company and product to judges during the final round of the Vision Tank, held live, on stage, at the Embedded Vision Summit on May 24, 2023. The Summit audience will select the winner of the Audience Choice Award, while a panel of distinguished judges will select the Judges' Choice Award. The five finalists are:

GMAC Intelligence—GMAC is building a drive-through automation solution for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), solving the labor shortage and churn problem for the US QSR industry. Their solution is QSRBot 247 for drive-through automation, which identifies loyal customers, takes their food orders accurately, handles their payments and delivers food quickly. This solution is enabled by on-device implementation of vision AI, speech recognition and NLP algorithms.

https://gmacintelligence.com/

Lemur Imaging—Lemur Imaging, a UK-based start-up, was founded to address the growing problem of reducing system cost and power consumption while increasing computer vision detection accuracy. Their perceptually lossless compression core allows computer vision engineers to improve the accuracy of their models while reducing SRAM by 2x and DRAM bandwidth/power consumption by 3-4x.

http://www.lemur-imaging.com

Optimizing Mind—Optimizing Mind has developed a novel technology called Transfer Learning Squared that performs transfer learning training much more efficiently, using 1% of data samples. This technology overcomes the problem known as catastrophic forgetting and is an easy way to reduce development time and costs.

http://optimizingmind.com

Parrots—Polly is an AI-enhanced assistive platform that helps people with neurological disorders such as MS, cerebral palsy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Polly uses AI/ML to give real-time voice (communication), cognitive assistance (control) and telecare (caregiving) to people with advanced neurological conditions.

http://flyparrots.com

ProHawk Technology Group—ProHawk Technology Group is a computer vision restoration solutions provider that offers cutting-edge solutions to fix low-quality video. Their mission is to help clients optimize their operations and increase their bottom line by leveraging computer vision restoration technologies.

http://www.prohawk.ai

Finalist video pitches are now available at

https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/vision-tank .

"The inventiveness and drive of Vision Tank entrants this year was, yet again, inspiring", said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "The range of capabilities and applications demonstrated by this year's finalists is proof that visual intelligence is changing the world more quickly than ever."

Each finalist will also be exhibiting in the Summit's Technology Exhibits, along with 70+ other exhibitors.

Registration for the Summit is open at

https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/

Now in its 12th year, the Embedded Vision Summit is the premier conference for innovators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products. The Summit is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com .

Contact: Jordan Hally, [email protected]

SOURCE Edge AI and Vision Alliance