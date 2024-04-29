Embedded Vision Summit® Announces Full Conference Program for Edge AI and Computer Vision Innovators, May 21-23 in Santa Clara, California

The premier event for product creators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products and applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership, today announced the full program for the 2024 Embedded Vision Summit, taking place May 21-23 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California.

The premier conference and tradeshow for practical, deployable computer vision and edge AI, the Summit focuses on empowering product creators to bring perceptual intelligence to products. This year's Summit will attract more than 1,500 innovators and feature nearly 100 expert speakers and 70 exhibitors across three days of presentations, exhibits and a Deep Dive workshop. Registration is now open at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com .

Highlights of this year's program include:

Keynote speaker Yong Jae Lee of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will speak on "Learning to Understand Our Multimodal World with Minimal Supervision "

will speak on " General Sessions include: "Multimodal LLMs at the Edge: Are We There Yet?" Moderated by Sally Ward-Foxton , Senior Reporter, EE Times. Panelists include Adel Ahmadyan, Staff Engineer, Meta Reality Labs; Jilei Hou , Vice President of Engineering and Head of AI Research, Qualcomm Technologies; Pete Warden , CEO, Useful Sensors; and Yong Jae Lee , Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison "What's Next in On-Device Generative AI" By Jilei Hou, Vice President of Engineering and Head of AI Research, Qualcomm Technologies "Scaling Vision-Based Edge AI Solutions: From Prototype to Global Deployment" by Maurits Kaptein , Chief Data Scientist, Network Optix and Professor, University of Eindhoven

85+ sessions across four tracks—Fundamentals, Technical Insights, Business Insights, and Enabling Technologies

Edge AI Deep Dive ™ workshop presented by Qualcomm Technologies—offering an opportunity to explore the new Qualcomm AI Hub in depth

workshop presented by Qualcomm Technologies—offering an opportunity to explore the new Qualcomm AI Hub in depth 70 exhibitors including Premier Plus Sponsor Qualcomm Technologies, Premier Sponsor Network Optix, and Gold Sponsors Analog Devices, Arm, Axelera, BDTI, Branchip, Cadence, DEEPX, Flexlogix, Lattice Semiconductor, Nextchip, Nota AI, NXP and VeriSilicon

The Vision Tank Start-Up Competition featuring five of the hottest new start-ups using vision technology competing to be selected for top honors by the audience and a panel of expert judges

The Women in Vision Networking Reception, a space for women working in computer vision and edge AI to meet, network and share ideas

Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards, celebrating innovation and achievement in edge AI and computer vision technology

The full Summit program can be found at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com, and more information on the Alliance at https://edge-ai-vision.com.

