2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit set for November

CRIOnline

25 Sep, 2023, 02:30 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline: The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit will be held from Nov 8 to 10 in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang province.

The year 2023 marks the 10th year of the WIC Wuzhen Summit. Themed on "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the summit will invite representatives worldwide to seek cooperation and win-win results and to promote the building of a fair, open, safe and vivid cyberspace.

This year's event will add some new features. One of them is Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honour. Followings are some new highlights of the 10th year of the Wuzhen Summit.

20 sub-forums will be held during the event, covering topics ranging from Global Development Initiative, the collaborative transformation of digitalization and green development, artificial intelligence, and computing power network, to cybersecurity, data governance, digital poverty alleviation, and protection for minors' internet use.

The newly-established Global Youth Leadership Program of the WIC will create more opportunities for young generations in the field of technology, industry and governance of internet, and make their voice heard.

Three special events will be held at the permanent venue of the WIC Wuzhen Summit, in a bid to enable dividend of the global technological advancement to better empower the development of digital economy.

At the moment, preparations for the Practice Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace, Release Ceremony for World Leading Internet Scientific and Technology Achievements, Light of Internet Expo and global internet competition of "Straight to Wuzhen" are in full swing. The World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen is busy preparing for its debut at the summit to showcase the latest achievements of the internet in delivering benefits to all the people.

