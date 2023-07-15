2023 WSOP Main Event Final Table Set; $12,100,000 World Champion To Be Crowned Live On PokerGO® July 16-17

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final table is set for the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event. Nine players remain from the record-setting field of 10,043 entries. Watch the final table live on PokerGO® July 16-17 to see who becomes poker's $12,100,000 world champion.

The 2023 WSOP Main Event's $12,100,000 top prize represents the largest-ever first-place prize awarded in the event's 54-year history. With a field size of more than 10,000 entries for the first time ever, the WSOP Main Event shattered its previous attendance record of 8,773 entries. That record was from the 2006 WSOP Main Event and stood for 17 years.

The chip leader entering the 2023 WSOP Main Event final table is Adam Walton. He's joined by Steven Jones, Daniel Weinman, Jan-Peter Jachtmann, Juan Maceiras, Ruslan Prydryk, Dean Hutchison, Daniel Holzner, and Toby Lewis. For more information on the final table players, check out their bios. The final nine players are each guaranteed $900,000. The top eight finishers will become poker millionaires, cashing for at least $1,125,000.

