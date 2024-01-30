2023 YEAR-IN-REVIEW FOR SAN ANTONIO SHOWS GROUNDBREAKING PROGRESS IN EDUCATION, AIR TRAVEL, QUALITY OF LIFE AND MORE

Economic Development Partnership Indicates More Progress Expected in 2024 for the Region

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) achieved historic firsts and reached impressive milestones across education, air travel, economic development and quality of life with recognition from third parties such as the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, PwC and Urban Land Institute, CityHealth, and others, with more progress to come, according to greater:SATX, the region's economic development organization.

2023 brought groundbreaking progress for San Antonio, Texas, across education, air travel, economic development, and quality of life, among others. This 2023 year-in-review infographic showcases the top 3 achievements for greater:SATX, the region's economic development partnership, along with the many partners it collaborates with to achieve such wins. Go to https://greatersatx.com/2023-year-in-review-and-groundbreaking-wins-for-san-antonio/ to see the full graphic.

"San Antonio is at a critical point in our growth trajectory," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president and CEO of greater:SATX. "The shared vision and collaborative work of our corporate, government and regional economic development leaders allows the region to set ambitious goals and, more importantly, to achieve them. We are committed to keeping this momentum going in 2024 and beyond."

The 2023 highlights include:

2024 is expected to bring forward more progress on all fronts, said Saucedo-Herrera, as greater:SATX supports the San Antonio International Airport in securing additional nonstop flights, lures more companies to the region, and supports local business advancement, along with deploying key initiatives in partnership with 19 regional economic development organizations in the San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA and megaregional partners through to Austin.

"The rest of the world is taking notice of what San Antonio has to offer – a tremendous place to live, work and build a business," she said. "Our metro is majority-minority with 56% Hispanic and 42% bilingual, and many experts believe the rest of the nation will look like San Antonio by 2045. We are working together to sustain a region that offers economic prosperity and a high quality of life for all residents and businesses."

Click here for a 2023 Year-in-Review Infographic showcasing these 2023 successes.

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2022). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

