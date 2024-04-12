【2024 AACR Late Breaking Research】TransThera announces clinical data of tinengotinib to treat patients with advanced solid tumors harboring actionable FGFR1-3 alterations

NANJING, China and GAITHURSBURG, Md., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, announced the poster presentation at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to discuss the latest breaking research of tinengotinib for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring actionable FGFR1-3 alterations.

Monotherapy for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring actionable FGFR1-3 mutations:

Fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) alterations occur across various malignancies and are potent oncogenic drivers in multiple tumor types. FGFR inhibitors have demonstrated efficacy in several cancers with FGFR alterations. However, no effective therapies are available worldwide for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring actionable FGFR1-3 mutations currently.

Tinengotinib is a unique multi-kinase inhibitor that has very distinct binding mode to FGFR 1-3 proteins, rendering it highly potent to a series of FGFR mutations, including gatekeeper mutations, molecular brake mutations, cystine binding site mutations, and others. This feature has made it highly differentiated from existing FGFR inhibitors, indicating its potential to target cancer patients bearing a broad range of FGFR mutations.

The retrospective analysis of the pooled results from four clinical studies of tinengotinib in advanced solid tumors harboring actionable FGFR1-3 mutations showed efficacy in multiple tumor types, including cholangiocarcinoma, breast, prostate, urothelium, colon and head and neck cancer. Our data demonstrate 33.3% BOR and 88.2% DCR, 6.90 months mPFS. The promising results validated the novel mechanism of tinengotinib and clinical applications for potentially FGFR 1-3 altered patients with solid tumors.

About tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an innovative, global phase III stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells proliferation, angiogenesis and immune-oncology pathways by inhibiting the cytokine signaling and angiogenesis (FGFRs and VEGFRs), mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China, the Orphan Drug Designation(ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by EMA.

About TransThera

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

Forward-looking statements

