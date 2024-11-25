2024 Annual General Meeting
Nov 25, 2024, 07:00 ET
PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.
A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:
Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2024).
Attend in Person
|
Date
|
Thursday, 28 November 2024
|
Time
|
9:30am (AWST)
|
Registration will commence from 9.15am
|
Venue
|
Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153
This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV.
For more information please contact:
|
Christian Easterday
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
|
Carol Marinkovich
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
|
North American Investor Relations
|
Email: [email protected]
or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au
Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
