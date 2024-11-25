2024 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.

A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform.  Please use the following link to join the meeting:

Hot Chili 2024 AGM

Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2024).

Attend in Person

Date     

Thursday, 28 November 2024


Time     

9:30am (AWST)

Registration will commence from 9.15am


Venue 

Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross  WA  6153

This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday


Managing Director – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009


Email:     [email protected]



Carol Marinkovich


Company Secretary – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009


Email:     [email protected]



North American Investor Relations

Email:      [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer:  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

