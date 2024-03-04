ASHBURN, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) published a recent Position Paper entitled "Prescription of Oral Contraceptives by Licensed Pharmacists in the US". Oral contraceptives (OCs) provide a highly effective method of contraception if adherence is maintained; OCs have been prescribed in the US and globally for several decades. The American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) strongly recommends the enactment of an initiative that permits licensed US pharmacists to prescribe OCs on a national basis. OCs have well-established pharmacokinetics and effectiveness and have no requirement for therapeutic drug monitoring. The availability of extensive safety data that encompasses over four decades of usage has led to an excellent understanding of dosing recommendations that may be necessary in individuals with pre-existing conditions. In addition, prescribing OCs through pharmacy access, is not anticipated to increase the risk of contraindications or adverse events associated with DDIs. Currently, in the US, pharmacists are licensed to prescribe OCs in over 20 states. For safe and consistent implementation of this initiative at a national level, OC-based drug interactions, contraindications, dose recommendations and alternate contraception methods in individuals with comorbidities, as per the US MEC, should be included as a part of routine training to licensed pharmacists. This supports OCs as suitable for prescription by licensed pharmacists at a national level. Pharmacist-prescribed access of OCs is expected to be supported by women, pharmacists and medical organizations involved in women's health. The safety profile of OCs has been well established over more than four decades. Overall, based on the well-understood pharmacology and safety of OCs, the ACCP supports pharmacy access of OCs to individuals in US MEC Category 1 (No restrictions) and Category 2 (Advantages generally outweigh theoretical or proven risks).

