2024 Aviation and Maritime Industry Technology Analysis for Decarbonizing: Electrification, Alternative Fuels, Hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decarbonizing Aviation and Maritime Industries - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aviation and maritime represent two of the most difficult to abate sectors due to their demand for cost-competitive and energy-dense fuels. Due to this requirement, it is likely that both sectors will need to engage with a combination of energy transition technologies to achieve emissions reductions.



While the automotive sector experiences a strong growth in demand for electric vehicles, the aviation and maritime sectors have been slow to decarbonize. To incentivize emission reductions, both sectors have set bold net-zero targets. However, according to the IEA, they remain far off track.

Aviation and maritime represent two of the most difficult to abate sectors due to their demand for cost-competitive and energy-dense fuels.

Due to this requirement, it is likely that both sectors will need to engage with a combination of energy transition technologies to achieve emissions reductions.

This report assesses the suitability of electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) as energy transition technologies that hold decarbonization potential for both sectors. This report also includes a snapshot of emissions disclosures for both sectors' biggest companies.

For commercial aviation, weight concerns and energy density limitations will restrict electrification to short range or hybrid solutions. Increasing production and cost competitiveness of energy-dense alternative fuels such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) and hydrogen will be key to decarbonizing longer-range flights. The sector is also starting to explore direct air carbon capture to offset its overall emissions.

The maritime sector is well placed to capitalize on all four of the energy transition technologies identified in this report. Biofuels as well as CCUS units fitted to ship exhausts can offer immediate decarbonization. In the long term, ships can be redesigned to increase compatibility with hydrogen (or hydrogen derivatives) and electric propulsion systems. However, the costly nature of these technologies will require substantial policy incentives to drive adoption.



Key Highlights

Although not included in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, recent years have seen organizations such as UN bodies and the International Maritime Organization set bold emission reduction targets for the aviation and shipping sectors.

The IEA has revealed that the pandemic caused commercial aviation emissions to drop from 1, 000Mt CO2 in 2019 to 600Mt in 2020. An increase in flights towards the end of the year saw emissions increase to 720Mt CO2 in 2021. A wider rebound is expected although emissions remained below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2022. Commercial aviation remains the highest source of individual emissions and this form of transport is experiencing the fastest growth in its emissions.

CO2 in 2019 to in 2020. An increase in flights towards the end of the year saw emissions increase to CO2 in 2021. A wider rebound is expected although emissions remained below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2022. Commercial aviation remains the highest source of individual emissions and this form of transport is experiencing the fastest growth in its emissions. Likewise, the maritime sector also remains off track for achieving its climate targets, despite the pandemic driving a drop in emissions. Emissions from shipping are also expected to be boosted in 2024 due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea causing the diversion of ships and the extension of journeys.

Electrifying aircraft and ships would help to increase efficiency, eliminate tailpipe emissions and create opportunities for using renewable energy. However, these two sectors require high density energy sources. The relatively low energy density of batteries will restrict the electrification of both sectors to short journeys for now, unless significant increases in efficiency can be achieved.

Biomass-based alternative fuels offer a way of achieving emission reduction while having to make minimal changes to existing aircraft and vessels, with many biofuels such as renewable diesel and SAFs also having the capability to be blended with conventional fuels for gradual emission reduction.

Scope

Aviation and maritime's current carbon emissions and net-zero goals.

An overview of four technologies that will be key to decarbonizing both sectors, which include electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

Net-Zero targets and scope 1 and 2 emissions for the largest airlines and shipping companies

SAF blending targets for countries and airlines

An assessment of energy transition technologies' suitability for different use cases in aviation and maritime.

Market forecasts for hydrogen, CCS, renewable fuels.

A summary of challenges that will hamper the adoption of these technologies by both industries.

Case studies from companies that are leading both sectors' decarbonization.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends of energy transition technologies within aviation and maritime.

Develop market insight into current rates of technology adoption in aviation and maritime and the factors that will shape both sectors' decarbonization.

Identify the companies most active within electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and CCUS technologies in the aviation and maritime industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Aviation and maritime carbon emissions

Aviation and maritime's contribution to climate change

Aviation and maritime's progress towards net-zero

Introduction to energy transition technologies

Four key energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime

Technologies by decarbonization potential, stage, and suitability for aviation and maritime

Advantages and disadvantages of energy transition technologies

Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization

Aviation and maritime net-zero targets and emissions

Aviation net-zero targets and emissions disclosure

Maritime net-zero targets and emissions disclosure

Electrifying aviation and maritime

Electrification presents decarbonization potential for short journeys

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Alternative fuels in aviation and maritime

Alternative fuel production under a net-zero scenario

National and company SAF targets

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Hydrogen in aviation and maritime

Global hydrogen production and hydrogen production for transport sector

Case studies from aviation and maritime

CCUS in aviation and maritime

Global carbon capture capacity, 2018 - 2030

Case studies from aviation and maritime

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

United Airlines Inc

American Airlines Group Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc

AirFrance-KLM Group

Ryanair Holdings plc

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A

Qantas

The Emirates Group

Qatar Airways Company

Southwest Airlines Co

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd

Turkish Airlines A.O

EasyJet plc

Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Air Canada

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

Mediterranean Shipping Company

CMA CGM Group

Cosco Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL)

Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd

HMM Co. Ltd

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

Wan Hai Lines Ltd

Pacific International Lines (PIL)

Joby Aviation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Air New Zealand Ltd

Textron Inc

JetBlue Airways Corp

EnerSys Ltd

SkyWest Inc

Flewber Global Inc.

Xeriant Inc

General Electric Co

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd

Airbus Group

Heart Aerospace AB

Elysian Aircraft

Yara International ASA

China Yangtze Power

Wartsila

Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Shell Aviation Ltd

LATAM Airlines

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

Finnair Oyj

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd

All Nippon Airways

Embraear

BP Plc

ZeroAvia Inc

Exmar LPG

The Boeing Co

Value Maritime

Seabound

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8q3fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets