2024 Cloud Security Awards Shortlist Announced

International Cloud Security Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Cloud Security Awards program, operated by established technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has announced its initial shortlist, featuring outstanding and innovative organizations from around the globe.

Now in its second year and with an expanded range of categories, The Cloud Security Awards program celebrates the latest innovations and advancements in cloud-based security solutions. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

The program for 2024 includes two new categories - 'Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution' and 'Best Security Solution for Physical Threat Detection' – alongside last years' favorites 'Best SaaS Security Solution', 'Best Cybersecurity Solution' and 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year', among others. All 25 categories focus on critical facets of cloud security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2024 edition of The Cloud Security Awards, after a tremendously competitive initial round of judging.

"As new cyber threats emerge and become more sophisticated, individuals and organizations alike increasingly rely on leaders and innovators in the world of cloud security to keep our identities and assets safe. The organizations that made it to the shortlist stage in this program have really been able to impress our judges in how they are stepping up to the challenge.

"The caliber of the shortlistees is extremely high and a testament to the industry. We wish them well in the next round of judging and look forward to seeing how this years' program unfolds."

Cloud Security Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 April 2024, with the final winners revealed on 7 May 2024.

The program will return in 2025 to continue recognizing further new innovations in cloud security. A broad spectrum of organizations entered the 2024 Cloud Security Awards program, and entries for 2025 continue to be welcomed from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and Asia, from organizations large and small, new and established.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-cloud-security-awards-shortlist

The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries. Entries are also open for two brand new awards programs launched in February 2024: The A.I. Awards and The FinTech Awards, celebrating outstanding work in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Financial Technologies respectively. The next deadline, for The SaaS Awards, is Friday 24 May 2024.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards