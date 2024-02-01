The Cloud Awards Launches Two New Programs: The AI Awards and The FinTech Awards

News provided by

The Cloud Awards

01 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Established technology awards body The Cloud Awards has launched two more awards programs this week: The A.I. Awards and The FinTech Awards.

Long dubbed 'the Oscars of the tech industry,' The Cloud Awards is now seeking entries for two new programs in the artificial intelligence and financial technology sectors.

Continue Reading
The A.I. Awards
The A.I. Awards
The FinTech Awards
The FinTech Awards

Cloud Awards CEO James Williams said: "Since 2011 — back when The Cloud Awards was running only one awards program — we've sought to identify and recognize the most innovative tech companies in the world.

"Artificial Intelligence is playing an increasingly influential part of our work, play, and everyday lives. There's arguably no other area in technology that is more synonymous with innovation, with new ground constantly being broken. The excitement of unearthing some of the infinite new capabilities of A.I. is now a daily experience for many.

"We've seen many inspiring uses of A.I. across some of our other awards programs in recent years. It felt only right to give these entries their own home and broader opportunities to shine. The A.I. Awards judges are extremely excited to begin discovering more of these innovative solutions and celebrating their success."

Senior Cloud Awards judge Christopher Southall said: "Financial services organizations are rapidly utilizing the cloud to help modernize their business.

"This brings increased efficiency, better user experiences, and delights users through seamless customer journeys. Launching The FinTech awards gives this industry a chance to have their innovations recognized and applauded on the international stage.

"Our expert panel of judges are very much looking forward to reviewing and rewarding these breakthroughs."

There are 21 Categories for The A.I. Awards 2024, including 'A.I. Startup of the Year,' 'Most Innovative A.I. Technology,' 'Best Use of A.I. Driven Personalization,' and 'Best A.I. Driven Automation Solution.' The entry deadline is July 19, 2024.

There are 22 Categories for The FinTech Awards 2025, including 'Best FinTech for Retail & eCommerce,' 'Best FinTech for Accounts Payable & Receivable,' 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting & Management Accounting,' and 'Best FinTech for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals.' The entry deadline is January 24, 2025.

Entries to The A.I. Awards and The FinTech Awards programs are welcomed from organizations of any size, from anywhere in the world. Submission fees are $595 for entry into an unlimited number of categories, per program, per product or service.

Deadlines for other awards programs from The Cloud Awards are imminent: The Cloud Security Awards entry deadline is 16 February. Now in its second year, The Cloud Security Awards honors cloud-based advancements in cybersecurity technology.

The SaaS Awards continues its recognition of excellence in software solutions across the globe in 2024. Applicants into this program must submit their entries before 24 May.

The Cloud Awards main program celebrates outstanding achievements in cloud computing. Now in its 13th year, entries into this program have until 18 October to send in their submissions.

Entry forms for all awards programs can be found on The Cloud Awards website.

Contact:
Matthew Gregory
Sales & Marketing Manager @ The Cloud Awards
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 574-8117 DDi: (+44) 7487 597528

SOURCE The Cloud Awards

Also from this source

Winners Announced in The Cloud Awards 2023-2024

Winners Announced in The Cloud Awards 2023-2024

The 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program has announced its winners. The Cloud Awards has recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011,...
Finalists Announced in The Cloud Awards 2023-2024

Finalists Announced in The Cloud Awards 2023-2024

The 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program has announced its finalists. The Cloud Awards has recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.