The Cloud Awards Launches Two New Programs: The AI Awards and The FinTech Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Established technology awards body The Cloud Awards has launched two more awards programs this week: The A.I. Awards and The FinTech Awards.

Long dubbed 'the Oscars of the tech industry,' The Cloud Awards is now seeking entries for two new programs in the artificial intelligence and financial technology sectors.

The A.I. Awards The FinTech Awards

Cloud Awards CEO James Williams said: "Since 2011 — back when The Cloud Awards was running only one awards program — we've sought to identify and recognize the most innovative tech companies in the world.

"Artificial Intelligence is playing an increasingly influential part of our work, play, and everyday lives. There's arguably no other area in technology that is more synonymous with innovation, with new ground constantly being broken. The excitement of unearthing some of the infinite new capabilities of A.I. is now a daily experience for many.

"We've seen many inspiring uses of A.I. across some of our other awards programs in recent years. It felt only right to give these entries their own home and broader opportunities to shine. The A.I. Awards judges are extremely excited to begin discovering more of these innovative solutions and celebrating their success."

Senior Cloud Awards judge Christopher Southall said: "Financial services organizations are rapidly utilizing the cloud to help modernize their business.

"This brings increased efficiency, better user experiences, and delights users through seamless customer journeys. Launching The FinTech awards gives this industry a chance to have their innovations recognized and applauded on the international stage.

"Our expert panel of judges are very much looking forward to reviewing and rewarding these breakthroughs."

There are 21 Categories for The A.I. Awards 2024, including 'A.I. Startup of the Year,' 'Most Innovative A.I. Technology,' 'Best Use of A.I. Driven Personalization,' and 'Best A.I. Driven Automation Solution.' The entry deadline is July 19, 2024.

There are 22 Categories for The FinTech Awards 2025, including 'Best FinTech for Retail & eCommerce,' 'Best FinTech for Accounts Payable & Receivable,' 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting & Management Accounting,' and 'Best FinTech for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals.' The entry deadline is January 24, 2025.

Entries to The A.I. Awards and The FinTech Awards programs are welcomed from organizations of any size, from anywhere in the world. Submission fees are $595 for entry into an unlimited number of categories, per program, per product or service.

Deadlines for other awards programs from The Cloud Awards are imminent: The Cloud Security Awards entry deadline is 16 February. Now in its second year, The Cloud Security Awards honors cloud-based advancements in cybersecurity technology.

The SaaS Awards continues its recognition of excellence in software solutions across the globe in 2024. Applicants into this program must submit their entries before 24 May.

The Cloud Awards main program celebrates outstanding achievements in cloud computing. Now in its 13th year, entries into this program have until 18 October to send in their submissions.

Entry forms for all awards programs can be found on The Cloud Awards website.

