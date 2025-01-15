2024 CMO MOVES REPORT HIGHLIGHTS SHIFTS IN CMO HIRING: DIVERSITY DECLINES AMID INCREASED RECRUITING, AND REMOTE ROLE REDUCTION

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, a New York-based Executive Search firm, has released its annual CMO Moves Report, providing a detailed analysis of 310 Global Chief Marketing Officer appointments in 2024. The report uncovers trends in gender balance and diversity, workplace flexibility, education and experience levels, and even personality traits, providing actionable insights for aspiring and established CMOs and organizations seeking to understand the future of marketing leadership.

Key Findings of the Report:

Sharp Increase in CMO Appointments:

A 45.5% surge in global CMO appointments was observed in 2024, with 310 hires compared to 213 in 2023. The U.S. accounted for 81% of these roles, with California , New York , and Texas leading in hiring activity.





Women continued to lead in CMO appointments, comprising 58.1% of hires in 2024, down slightly from 60.6% in 2023. Industries such as Biotech, Pharma & Healthcare (83.3%) and Retail (71.4%) had the highest percentages of female CMOs.





Diversity among newly appointed CMOs saw a dramatic drop, from 21.6% in 2023 to 13.9% in 2024. The most significant decreases occurred in sectors like Manufacturing (from 71.4% to 14.3%), Automotive (40% to 0%), and CPG (from 22.2% to 6.3%).





The percentage of remote CMO hires dropped substantially, from 22.5% in 2023 to just 12.9% in 2024. Biotech, Pharma & Healthcare, and Media, Sports & Entertainment were among the few industries offering remote flexibility, while others like Automotive, Construction, and Retail had no remote hires.





The report also identifies personality traits common among CMOs, with "Driver" and "Initiator" emerging as dominant DISC profiles. These traits underscore CMOs' focus on assertive leadership and innovative problem-solving, essential for navigating the complex demands of modern marketing.





The technology sector led hiring activity, accounting for 102 appointments in 2024 (a 30.8% increase from 2023). Furthermore, 38.4% of CMOs held MBAs, highlighting the continued value of advanced business education for marketing leadership roles.





The majority of CMOs (83.9%) in 2024 were hired externally, with only 16.1% promoted internally. Additionally, only 6.8% of new CMOs in 2024 had recent agency experience (within the past 10 years), with just five hires coming directly from the agency side. These figures closely mirror 2023.





"The 2024 data on CMO hires provides a compelling look at the challenges and expectations facing today's marketing leaders," said Michael Wright, Managing Partner at Taligence, "The high attrition rate—nearly one in five CMOs hired in 2023 have left their roles—highlights the demanding nature of the position and problematic talent assessment. The fact that 84% of CMOs hired in 2024 were external appointments points to systemic gaps in leadership pipelines and succession plans. The rise in MBAs among CMOs reflects a growing need for leaders who can align marketing with business objectives, especially in finance and sales, over purely creative expertise. Personality trends show a strong preference for bold, decisive leaders who can take action in fast-moving environments. While female representation remains strong, the decline in diverse hires reflects a broader shift away from DEI priorities, raising important questions for companies moving forward."

