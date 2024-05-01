2024 Dorian Awards honor teams and leaders at Philips, Robert Bosch MX, Baker Hughes for Problem-Solving Excellence

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, teams around the world complete problem-solving projects that are worthy of recognition. The Dorian Awards, held annually, honor problem-solving teams, leaders, and companies who have demonstrated exceptional application of Shainin methods and leadership during the previous year. These awards celebrate excellence in both engineering and business processes and recognize the contributions of individuals and teams in pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Named for Dorian Shainin, awards recognize leaders for improving bottom lines, enhancing operations around the globe.

Awards Presentations

Winners were announced in February via Shainin's website and awards presentations are currently in process at the winners' respective facilities.

Project Awards

This year's event saw strong competition, with participants from all over the world vying for recognition. The winners of our project-specific awards were tasked with projects of critical importance to our customers, as they helped resolve long-standing issues, improve bottom lines, and enhance operations around the globe.

Leadership Awards

For our leadership categories, the winners showed not only improvement for themselves but for their companies and their teams. President and CEO of Shainin, Craig Hysong, shares, "I am continually amazed by the ingenuity and determination of the Dorian Award finalists and winners. They have ushered in a new era of quality improvement that will benefit their companies for years to come. We are honored to recognize their achievements."

2024 Dorian Award Winners

Company Awards

BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT AWARD:

Phinia

Auburn Hills MI , US

REUTER-STOKES, A BAKER HUGHES BUSINESS

Twinsburg Ohio , USA

LIEBHERR MACHINES BULLE

Bulle, Switzerland

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Shanghai, China

Project of the Year Awards

PLANT MANUFACTURING PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

TE CONNECTIVITY – EVREUX, NORMANDIE, FRANCE

Team Leader: Jimmy Huet

Team Members: Petr Nečas, Julien Berrenger, Alan Cerciat, Carine Guillo

FIELD RELIABILITY PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

DAIMLER TRUCK AG – GAGGENAU, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY

Team Leader: Michael Goetz

Team Member: Patrick Herzog

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

PHILIPS PERSONAL HEALTH – DRACHTEN, THE NETHERLANDS

Team Leader: Mannold van de Schootbrugge

Team Member: Alwin de Vries

RESILIENT ENGINEERING PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

WIELAND – PINE HALL, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Team Leader: Daniel Vigil

Team Members: Scott Bryant, Eddie Cass

TRANSAXIONAL BUSINESS PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

BAKER HUGHES – HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA

Team Leader: Aldo Alarcon

Team Members: Chantelle Nash, Lawrence Chapman

Leadership Awards

ROLLING TOP 5 LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE WINNERS:

TOBIAS JUNG

Robert Bosch

Mexico

CARLOS EDUARDO FRAGA

Customer & Product Support LATAM

Iveco Latin America, Brazil

STEVEN VICKERS

dormakaba

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

DR. SUJATHA NARAYAN

Senior Vice President & India Region Leader

Wabtec Corporation, India

RED X MASTER OF THE YEAR:

JUAN PACHECO

American Axle & Manufacturing

Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico

Shainin, rooted in the pioneering legacy of Dorian Shainin, is a premier problem-solving firm that innovates alongside its customers to address critical business challenges. Our methodologies are designed for a wide range of industries, driving superior quality, fewer defects, and enhanced reliability in products and processes. We are committed to evolving technology into the future and swiftly pinpointing root causes. By combining our rich heritage with continuous innovation, Shainin is dedicated to empowering businesses with solutions that ensure success now and in the future.

