2024 Dorian Awards honor teams and leaders at Philips, Robert Bosch MX, Baker Hughes for Problem-Solving Excellence

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, teams around the world complete problem-solving projects that are worthy of recognition. The Dorian Awards, held annually, honor problem-solving teams, leaders, and companies who have demonstrated exceptional application of Shainin methods and leadership during the previous year. These awards celebrate excellence in both engineering and business processes and recognize the contributions of individuals and teams in pushing the boundaries of innovation.
Awards Presentations
Winners were announced in February via Shainin's website and awards presentations are currently in process at the winners' respective facilities.
Project Awards
This year's event saw strong competition, with participants from all over the world vying for recognition. The winners of our project-specific awards were tasked with projects of critical importance to our customers, as they helped resolve long-standing issues, improve bottom lines, and enhance operations around the globe.
Leadership Awards
For our leadership categories, the winners showed not only improvement for themselves but for their companies and their teams. President and CEO of Shainin, Craig Hysong, shares, "I am continually amazed by the ingenuity and determination of the Dorian Award finalists and winners. They have ushered in a new era of quality improvement that will benefit their companies for years to come. We are honored to recognize their achievements."
2024 Dorian Award Winners
Company Awards
BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT AWARD:
Phinia
- Auburn Hills MI, US
REUTER-STOKES, A BAKER HUGHES BUSINESS
- Twinsburg Ohio, USA
LIEBHERR MACHINES BULLE
- Bulle, Switzerland
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Shanghai, China
Project of the Year Awards
PLANT MANUFACTURING PROJECT OF THE YEAR:
TE CONNECTIVITY – EVREUX, NORMANDIE, FRANCE
Team Leader: Jimmy Huet
Team Members: Petr Nečas, Julien Berrenger, Alan Cerciat, Carine Guillo
FIELD RELIABILITY PROJECT OF THE YEAR:
DAIMLER TRUCK AG – GAGGENAU, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY
Team Leader: Michael Goetz
Team Member: Patrick Herzog
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR:
PHILIPS PERSONAL HEALTH – DRACHTEN, THE NETHERLANDS
Team Leader: Mannold van de Schootbrugge
Team Member: Alwin de Vries
RESILIENT ENGINEERING PROJECT OF THE YEAR:
WIELAND – PINE HALL, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Team Leader: Daniel Vigil
Team Members: Scott Bryant, Eddie Cass
TRANSAXIONAL BUSINESS PROJECT OF THE YEAR:
BAKER HUGHES – HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA
Team Leader: Aldo Alarcon
Team Members: Chantelle Nash, Lawrence Chapman
Leadership Awards
ROLLING TOP 5 LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE WINNERS:
TOBIAS JUNG
Robert Bosch
Mexico
CARLOS EDUARDO FRAGA
Customer & Product Support LATAM
Iveco Latin America, Brazil
STEVEN VICKERS
dormakaba
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
DR. SUJATHA NARAYAN
Senior Vice President & India Region Leader
Wabtec Corporation, India
RED X MASTER OF THE YEAR:
JUAN PACHECO
American Axle & Manufacturing
Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico
Shainin, rooted in the pioneering legacy of Dorian Shainin, is a premier problem-solving firm that innovates alongside its customers to address critical business challenges. Our methodologies are designed for a wide range of industries, driving superior quality, fewer defects, and enhanced reliability in products and processes. We are committed to evolving technology into the future and swiftly pinpointing root causes. By combining our rich heritage with continuous innovation, Shainin is dedicated to empowering businesses with solutions that ensure success now and in the future.
