2024 ECONOMIC IMPACT AWARDS WINNERS DRIVE GROWTH IN GREATER DES MOINES

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently celebrated the winners of the 2024 Economic Impact Awards. Celebrating their 42nd anniversary this year, the Economic Impact Awards originated to recognize and honor companies that have recently made significant contributions to the economic vitality of Greater Des Moines (DSM) in terms of capital investment, job creation and facility expansion.

The 2024 Economic Impact Award winners are:

Bud & Mary's Cannabis

Bud & Mary's is Iowa's first medical cannabis manufacturer and dispensary operator. In 2022, the company recognized that its current capacity wouldn't be able to serve the needs of the growing medical patient base, so it embarked on a major expansion of the cultivation space, along with packaging, vault storage and office space. The project was key to making sure the company could uphold the obligation to provide safe, tested and legitimate THC projects from marijuana plants grown in its Iowa facility. Overall, the Bud & Mary's team has invested more than $10 million into the facility. The company was able to triple its flowering cannabis space to more than 10,000 square feet and through this expansion grow its team by more than 15 people – with more to come. These jobs pay more than a living wage, with full benefits – something still not common in the cannabis industry. The company also transformed its space from an empty warehouse to first class facility that should sustain their business for years to come.

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee's Cumming Distribution Center, opened in May 2024, represents Hy-Vee's largest investment in its distribution operations in the company's history, employs approximately 260 workers and offers more than 560,000 square feet of warehouse space to house Hy-Vee's growing specialty foods offerings. The new facility includes not only warehouse space, but also showers and breakroom facilities for inbound freight drivers, a light duty truck shop and truck wash, specialized storage areas for aerosol and flammable products, and a temperature-controlled storage area for chocolate and candy products. The location on the south edge of Des Moines represents an ideal location for Hy-Vee in relation to its existing distribution facilities, its corporate headquarters and the crossroads of multiple highways and interstates.

Ihle Fabrications, LLC

Ihle Fabrications, LLC's much needed building expansion of 78,000 square feet includes additional warehouse space, manufacturing space, employee breakroom and restrooms. Along with that was purchases of new equipment which consists of an overhead crane, automated steel loading system, welding area, racking for finished goods/augers/steel/tubes, several dock doors for shipping area, new rollers, a press brake and welding tables. The company also went from 38 employees in 2023 to 55 as of August 2024, with additional openings to be filled yet.

Maverik - Adventure's First Stop

Maverik's acquisition of Kum & Go (K&G) propelled the company to become the 12th largest c-store operator in the country, now serving customers in over 800 stores across 20 states supported by nearly 15,000 dedicated Team Members. The growth and integration of the two leading c-store brands is focused on delivering an elevated, differentiated, and adventurous c-store experience to even more customers from the Midwest to the West Coast, with K&G's longstanding presence in the Greater Des Moines area bolstering Maverik's ongoing expansion in the region. As a longstanding community partner and subsidiary of FJ Management, Maverik is proud to help fund the mission of Call to Action Philanthropies, which is dedicated to increasing access to food, education, and affordable housing. Since 2007, the organizations have invested nearly $100 million to support these causes in the communities where Maverik Team Members live and work, including nearly $15 million in affordable housing projects in West Des Moines.

Michael Foods, Inc.

Michael Foods is the nation's largest processor of egg products, producing and distributing value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to foodservice and food ingredient customers. Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota. Through a series of business building platforms and a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, Michael Foods also offers inspirational culinary and marketing solutions while delivering supply chain efficiencies, back-of-restaurant convenience and food safety. Michael Foods opened a 150,000 square-foot facility, which processes eggs and precooked egg products in 2019 in Norwalk. Recently, the decision to expand was made and will add approximately 132,000 square-feet and is expected to create an estimated 120 new jobs. Construction on the new project is in progress and will be completed in 2025.

Summit Products, Inc

From humble beginnings in a garage, Summit Products has grown into a company that now supplies virtually every coach manufacturer across the country. In 2022, they added a 72,000 square foot building to their manufacturing campus located in Altoona. Today, Summit Products produces a wide range of accessories for high-end motor coaches designed to enhance the appearance while adding grace. With several new product ideas always incubating, the executive team transforms new ideas into products that customers buy. This past year Summit Products moved the unique Matrix topper from prototype into production. The product is such a leap forward that they are expecting to add 125 jobs to support the demand. This helps everyone in the community and showcases Summit Products Inc. commitment to innovation.

Practitioner of the Year Award: Carla Eysink, IOM

Carla Eysink, IOM, is currently the Marion County Development (MCD) Director. Her unique combination of data analytics skills and creative thinking have provided innovation for Marion County's approach to economic development. Under her leadership, the MCD was selected as one of the first MyEntreNet pilot counties as well as a recipient of the National Go-Getter Award through Synchronist for their rural business retention and expansion employer call program. Through these business retention and expansion efforts, projects in housing, childcare, exit planning and training have been developed. Eysink was awarded the 2004 Iowa Tourism Leadership Award for her innovative work in tourism as well as the 2023 iTIP Joe Tayler Vision Award and over 15 different Iowa Tourism Awards. Through the work of many leaders, Marion County has increased traveler expenditures from $15 million to $55 million.

Jennings Kallen Advisors Entrepreneurial Award: Hummingbirds

Hummingbirds offers a unique, people-powered marketing platform led by two Iowa women. It connects businesses seeking sustainable, authentic growth with hyper-local content creators. By tapping into these local creators' trusted networks of friends and followers, Hummingbirds generates visibility and sales for brands in specific geographies, helping businesses increase revenue and their social media followings to upwards of 1400% and by 80% respectively. The team has now expanded to 18 cities across the Midwest and employs 12 full-time people in Iowa. These results are all pivotal indicators for small business and Iowa's economic success. Hummingbirds has also raised more than $4.4 million in financing to date from multiple venture capital firms, including ISA Ventures, Next Level Ventures, InnoVenture Iowa and several Iowa angel investors.

Strategic Headquarters Investment Award: West Bank

West Bank's strategic investment in a new corporate headquarters reinforces its deep roots in the City of West Des Moines. West Bank's rich history spans over 130 years, making it the oldest business of any type to be founded and remain headquartered in West Des Moines. The new headquarters on Westown Parkway opened in April 2024 and is a point of pride where teams will work, collaborate, and continue to provide excellent service to its customers for years to come. By choosing a location in need of revitalization, West Bank is contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community, while also providing strong leadership and an investment model for other businesses to follow. The new headquarters will serve as a space for business development and give West Bank more opportunities to build strong relationships with community members and make a positive impact in West Des Moines.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

[email protected]

(515) 286-4972

Learn More About DSM USA

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership