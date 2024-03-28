2024 Emerging Trends Revolutionizing the Mobility Industry: Dynamic Changes Driven by Innovative Startups

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Startups Revolutionizing Mobility - Wheels of Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The explores 14 key emerging trends within this sector, shedding light on the dynamic changes driven by innovative startups. Drawing from insights sourced from the Companies database and expert analyses, the report thoroughly examines the latest advancements, unique offerings, and venture capital activities of these startups, providing a comprehensive overview of the rapidly evolving landscape.



Technological innovations, evolving policies, and changing consumer preferences are driving the adoption of new mobility trends that are sustainable, smart, and flexible. The mobility sector is embracing advanced technologies and experiencing increased partnerships, investments, and government support.

Scope



This report thoroughly explores the mobility landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions across fourteen key trends. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising advanced mobility startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the industry.



Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: Mobility is rapidly evolving with impact ranging across the ecosystem.

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Identify mobility trends: The report helps in decoding key mobility trends and disruptive startups focused on those trends.

Learn about products: Deep-dive into mobility startups researching cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products.

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in mobility.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The mobility landscape

Key drivers

Emerging trends

Illustrative startup map

Startups by funding range

2. Trends and startup profiles

Advanced materials

Autonomous Vehicles

Connected Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Express Mobility

Logistics and Delivery

Mobility as a Service

Personal Mobility

RegTech

Shared Mobility

Smart Infrastructure

Sustainable Transportation

Transportation Analytics

Urban Air Mobility

3. Key Challenges



4. Outlook



