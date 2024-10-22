2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ Report Ranks Appian #1 in the Complex Internal Applications Use Case

Appian Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has ranked #1 for the Complex Internal Applications Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report , and was ranked second for the External-Facing Applications and the Tactical Internal Applications Use Cases.1 Appian was again recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report .

The 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluated 13 low-code platform vendors, with in-depth technical analysis and Use Case charts, complementing the Magic Quadrant analysis. This report presents customers with a thorough understanding of different low-code platforms, helping them find the best platform for their business needs based on different use case categories.

Each vendor was evaluated in three critical capabilities weighted around three Use Cases, with Appian receiving the highest score for the Complex Internal Applications Use Case and ranking second in External Facing Applications and Tactical Internal Applications Use Cases.

"Appian focuses on orchestrating business processes to help our customers improve how they work," said Malcolm Ross, SVP of Product Strategy at Appian. "Our innovations in AI and integrated approach to process automation sets Appian apart from other low-code vendors."

1 Scoring 3.93, 3.71, and 3.96 respectively.

