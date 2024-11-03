2024 Global Forum on Hehe Culture held in Taizhou

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO.

The 2024 Global Forum on Hehe Culture with the theme of "Hehe Culture and New Model for Human Progress" was held in Tiantai county, Taizhou city, eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday. Zhu Yongxin, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.

Zhu stressed the need to put the people at the center and promote Chinese culture as well as the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

He said we should strengthen cultural confidence, deepen cultural exchanges, and promote the progress of civilizations.

He also called for adhering to the philosophy of peace and harmony, upholding the spirit that "our shared future depends on Earth," and promoting the building of a global community of shared future.

The forum was jointly organized by the Taizhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Taizhou Municipal People's Government, and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies.

