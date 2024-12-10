2024 Holiday Gift Guide for Pets

Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet" shares gift ideas for your furry loved ones

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to believe that the holidays are almost here. If you are struggling to find the purr-fect gift for your furry loved ones, fret no more. Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet," put together a holiday gift guide to make shopping for your pets less ruff.

"Since our pets can't give Santa a list, I've put together a list of some popular gifts your pets will love," says Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet."

Treats and toys

Treats and toys always make great gifts for pets, especially for dogs that love to chew. Consider getting them a Nylabone Holiday Gift Box. Chewing is a normal behavior and can promote dental and gum health. Chewing also keeps your dog entertained while you are away, keeping destructive behaviors at bay. The Nylabone Holiday Gift Box comes in 2 sizes for dogs up to 25 pounds and dogs up to 50 pounds. Gift boxes include a stuffable cone, a braided bone or marshmallow stick, a peanut-shaped chew toy or textured bone, plus a delicious Natural Nubz chew treat! The chew toys are long-lasting and come in bacon, vanilla cookie, peanut butter, and other delicious flavors. You will also be happy knowing that your dog is chewing their toys and not your furniture or favorite pair of shoes.

Hydration

Nothing beats a cool refreshing drink, right? Consider getting your cats a Catit PIXI fountain. The Catit PIXI fountain provides filtered, clean water. This fountain is not just cute, its ergonomic and whisker-friendly design encourages your cat to drink more water. The water level window shaped like a cat's nose conveniently indicates the drinking fountain's status and makes for an adorable nightlight! Equipped with a triple action filter, your cat's drinking water will stay tasty fresh for a whole month. They also make drinking fountains for dogs, so your canine pets don't feel left out.

Wearable tech

Wearable tech has become ubiquitous and indispensable to our daily routines. Can you imagine giving up your Apple Watch? Why shouldn't our pets benefit from tech? Tractive DOG 4 and CAT Mini makes a GPS and health tracker for your dog and cat, respectively. Tractive trackers use GPS to follow your pets in real-time. Create a virtual fence and receive alerts if they venture outside of their safe zone. Tracker also gives insight into your pet's health by alerting you about changes in their sleep or activity patterns and tracking their daily exercise. Tractive trackers are 100% adventure and waterproof and have a long-lasting battery that can go 10 days without charging. Tractive requires a subscription plan to enable the tracker's built-in SIM card's tracking features.

Comfortable bedding

Dogs and cats have mastered the art of relaxation, evident by the sayings they have lent the English language, like "let sleeping dogs lie" and "catnap" being examples. Pamper your pet with a plush, cozy new bed. Choose a bed that is comfortable, easy to wash, and matches your décor. Your dog or cat will thank you for it.

Small pets also value a cozy home and soft beds. If you have pocket pets, consider buying them special edition Holiday-colored bedding from carefresh. Or choose colorful tutti frutti, sprinkles, sea glass, beach party, or seaside to liven-up their habitat. Made from raw, natural paper fiber, carefresh is pillowy soft and ultra-absorbent, keeping your small pet warm and dry better than shavings. It also suppresses ammonia odors and provides odor control for up to 10 days. It's perfect for hamsters, gerbils, rats, mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and ferrets.

Practical gifts

Litter may not come to mind when you think of a holiday gift, but the right litter can help keep your cat healthy and your house smelling fresh. ökocat litter is made from sustainably sourced rescued natural wood and paper fiber. It is 99% dust free and has no artificial fragrance, no harmful chemicals, no toxic dyes, and no clay or silica. ökocat litter is made from natural wood fiber that absorbs liquid on contact and stops the creation of ammonia and odor before it starts. It also forms solid clumps for easy scooping and cleaning.

Lastly, give your pet the ultimate gift of love: good health. Don't wait until your pets get sick before taking them to the veterinarian. Your pets should have regular checkups, at least annually, and every 6 months for pets older than 7 years. These examinations allow your veterinarian to ensure your pet is protected against preventable diseases and helps your pet stay ahead of potential health problems. In the long run, regular checkups not only save you money, but also, ensure that your pet will live a long and healthy life. And what's more important than the gift of good health?

Our pets bring us joy year-round. Tis the season to show them how much they mean to us. Hopefully Dr. Ruth's holiday gift guide will help you find the perfect gift and make shopping for your pets easy and stress-free.

For more holiday gift ideas and some important holiday pet safety tips go to: https://drruthpetvet.com/pet-tips/

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

