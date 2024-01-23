2024 Immuta Trendbook Provides Expert Insights into the Evolving Data Security Landscape

News provided by

Immuta

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Global tech leaders share their perspectives on the future of data security in latest trendbook

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta®, a data security leader, today announced the release of its 2024 Data Security Trendbook, an annual compilation of insights and predictions about data security from global technology leaders. This year's trendbook includes insights from experts and industry leaders at companies including Snowflake, Hakkoda, VMware, SanjMo, Cummins, NTT Data, Seattle Data Guy, phData, and AstrumU.

From artificial intelligence (AI) to distributed architectures and resource reprioritization, experts in the trendbook forecast a year of increased data use, the adoption of AI, and the reassignment of resources to support those trends:

  • Expansion of distributed data architectures – Nearly a quarter of data professionals say that their organization is prioritizing data architecture modernization in 2024. This includes adopting concepts like data mesh due to its promise to provide secure, self-service, scalable data use on top of a distributed architecture. Experts predict that the industry will see changing data governance, management and security demands, large cultural shifts within organizations, enhanced data democratization, and more.

  • Adoption of AI In less than one year, generative AI went from buzzword to business-driving technology, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, research shows that 88% of data leaders believe that employees at their organizations are already using AI, whether or not it has been officially adopted by leadership. With the rapid development and adoption of AI continuing into 2024, experts predict that new forms of AI control systems and different approaches to LLM development will emerge, new laws and regulations will be introduced to address privacy and data security concerns, and AI data governance will continue to evolve.

  • The reassignment of resources – Data and governance teams recognize the need for sustainable, data-driven success in a changing world, and many companies are reassigning resources to meet that need. Experts predict that more data teams will prioritize platform consolidation, data-centric architectures, data governance and compliance, data security and privacy enhancements, and advanced analytics in 2024.

"In 2022, organizations focused on automating and innovating their tech stacks, and streamlining accessibility and security for their growing cloud data ecosystems. In 2023, we saw even more emphasis on both democratizing and securing data access as organizations quickly realized just how big the impact of AI would be in the near future," said Matthew Carroll, Immuta CEO. "As the pace of change quickens in 2024, it's critical that data and security teams consider how to secure data for all of the varied use cases – whether it's AI or traditional BI and analytics."

Read the full trendbook and get all the latest insights here.

About Immuta
Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here

SOURCE Immuta

Also from this source

Immuta annonce une nouvelle intégration entre sa plateforme de sécurité des données et Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta annonce une nouvelle intégration entre sa plateforme de sécurité des données et Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta, un leader de la sécurité des données, a annoncé le lancement d'une nouvelle intégration native entre sa plateforme de sécurité des données et ...
Immuta anuncia una nueva integración entre su plataforma de seguridad de datos y Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta anuncia una nueva integración entre su plataforma de seguridad de datos y Amazon S3 Access Grants

Immuta, un líder en seguridad de datos, anunció hoy una nueva integración nativa entre Immuta Data Security Platform y el servicio de almacenamiento...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.