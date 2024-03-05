2024 KIA TELLURIDE EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS AWARD; SPORTAGE RECEIVES IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK DESIGNATION

Pair of Kia SUVs Excel in Meeting Tougher 2024 IIHS Requirements

Telluride secures highest honor from IIHS for second consecutive year, maintaining TSP+ designation earned in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Telluride has achieved the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, while the 2024 Sportage earned the TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating. According to the IIHS, the two SUVs were deemed as "offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle and occupants and vulnerable road users."

The 2024 Kia Telluride has achieved the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, while the 2024 Sportage earned the TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating.

Following the IIHS's strengthened requirements in 2023, the agency again toughened its criteria for 2024 to offer better protection for back-seat passengers and improved pedestrian crash avoidance systems. Under the new conditions, vehicles must earn a "good" rating in the side protection test, and an "acceptable" or "good" rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, which now comprises of a single evaluation that includes test runs in the daylight and in the dark, making nighttime performance essential for either award. Additionally, the IIHS revised its moderate front overlap test to include a second dummy behind the driver's seat and vehicles must earn an "acceptable" or "good" rating for the TSP+ rating. The original moderate overlap test still requires a "good" rating for the TSP designation.

"We fully support the IIHS's initiatives to enhance road safety and we are aligned in our commitment to meet the agency's more rigorous standards," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Safety remains one of our top priorities and we're dedicated to driving continuous advancements in this critical area every day as we proved with 2024 Telluride!"

The 2024 Telluride SUV continues to be a head-turner with its bold and sophisticated appearance, and spacious three-row cabin that comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers. Teeming with available technology, the Telluride offers dual 12.-3inch panoramic display screens1, Digital Key 2 Touch2 and Kia's latest advanced driver assistance systems3, including Highway Driving Assist 2.04.

The 2024 Sportage continues to deliver a diverse lineup, including the X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige trim levels which allow drivers to venture further into nature with off-road ready features including all-terrain tires. Completing the lineup are the Sportage HEV and Sportage PHEV models.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

2 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America