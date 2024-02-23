2024 'Nihao! China' Lantern Festival: 24-hour live broadcast

The ancient Chinese folk tradition of Lantern Festival is a vibrant cultural phenomenon that embodies the country's rich cultural heritage. This year, the Lantern Festival celebrations during the Spring Festival showcase innovative interpretations of traditional culture, illuminating cities both domestically and internationally. The fusion of "Chinese-style" Lantern Festival with overseas cultures has garnered widespread love from international tourists.

As the Lantern Festival approaches on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, China Daily website has specially planned the "Nihao! China" Lantern Festival 24-Hour Live Global Broadcast event. This live broadcast will cover six cities in four countries: China, France, Hungary and Italy, presenting an unprecedented visual and cultural feast.

From the highly anticipated Harbin Ice and Snow World to the Parisian Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival; from the ancient yet modern intertwining of the Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Nanjing to the Year of the Dragon Lantern Festival in Hungary; from the renowned "Number One Lantern" in Zigong Lantern Festival to the fairytale journey of the "Lanternia" International Lantern Festival in Italy, China Daily's bilingual hosts will lead global audiences across time and space, jointly opening a feast of light and shadow that blends tradition with modernity while experiencing the infinite charm of multicultural fusion and collision.

Brilliant lanterns, colorful folk performances, unique interactive experiences... All of this awaits your exploration. Let us look forward to this cross-border Lantern Festival global live broadcast event, experiencing the festive atmosphere and unique charm of the Lantern Festival from around the world. Stay plugged into the China Daily website and the China Daily English app, don't miss it!

The "Nihao! China" Lantern Festival 24-Hour Live Global Broadcast event is hosted by China Daily website and is part of the 2024 global celebration of Happy Chinese New Year Program.

Broadcast time: Starting at 6:00 PM on February 24, 2024

Broadcast platforms: China Daily website, chinaculture.org, China Culture website, Weibo, Douyin, Bilibili, Kuaishou, Facebook, YouTube, and other domestic and international new media platforms.

