2024 outlook from ASU and national economists

News provided by

W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

28 Nov, 2023, 15:35 ET

Speakers from across the country and region share what's in store for the year ahead at the 60th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A precise 2024 economic outlook would be invaluable, given such an evaluation is complex. While a recession is becoming less likely, many unanswered questions remain, and we are still concerned about inflation. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and tensions with China contribute to the continuing instability in the world economy. The sustained popularity of remote work is affecting commercial real estate and office financing. Climate change led to billion-dollar productivity losses in the U.S. economy. But we can give thanks for substantial growth driven by technological investments in Phoenix's West Valley.

Join us at this Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, answer questions, and advise on these issues.

Who:

  • Keynote address: Robert J. Barro, Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics, Harvard University
  • U.S. economic outlook: Augustine Faucher, Chief Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group
  • Outlook for the regional and metro economy: Dennis L. Hoffman, Director, L. William Seidman Institute and ASU's Office of the University Economist

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time)

Where: Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

Media: 
Dennis Hoffman is available for media opportunities in person at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel before the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Reporters can schedule interviews by emailing Shay Moser at [email protected]. To schedule an interview with Augustine Faucher, contact Heidi Hurst, vice president of regional communications for PNC Bank, at [email protected].

About PNC Bank
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking, including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance, and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business                             
The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums from over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:
Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business
[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Also from this source

ASU's W. P. Carey School inducts its 2023 Hall of Fame class

ASU's W. P. Carey School inducts its 2023 Hall of Fame class

Five top business leaders were honored for their contributions to the global economy when they were inducted into Arizona State University's W. P....
Economic Club of Phoenix hosts OdySea Aquarium CEO Amram Knishinsky to kick off 2023-24 season

Economic Club of Phoenix hosts OdySea Aquarium CEO Amram Knishinsky to kick off 2023-24 season

The Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University — is celebrating its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.