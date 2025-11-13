$35 million NASPO gift advances procurement and ASU's global leadership in supply chain management

The historic commitment from the National Association of State Procurement Officials establishes the NASPO Department of Supply Chain Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business, advancing artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and ethical leadership in procurement and supply chain education.

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University today announced a historic gift from the National Association of State Procurement Officials to elevate the role of procurement and strengthen the Department of Supply Chain Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business, which will be renamed the NASPO Department of Supply Chain Management. The gift will support new initiatives, scholarships, academic innovation through the launch of new procurement tracks in undergraduate and graduate supply chain-specific programs, endowed faculty positions, research, experiential learning, facility enhancements, and strategic partnerships — further solidifying ASU as a global leader in procurement, logistics, operations, and supply chain education and research.

The gift underscores procurement's critical role as the starting point of every supply chain — influencing how organizations source, produce, and deliver goods and services ethically and efficiently. It also highlights public procurement as a vital function that underpins effective governance and economic stability across states and the nation. By advancing procurement as a driver of responsible supply chains, the investment aligns with the Building Supply Chain Futures priority within ASU's Changing Futures campaign , which aims to expand the university's leadership in building resilient and sustainable global networks.

"World events in recent years have underscored our vast reliance on supply chains and the need to develop greater resilience," said Michael M. Crow , president of ASU. "This gift represents a visionary contribution in one of ASU's most globally recognized programs, deepening our shared commitment to innovation, access, and impact, and ensuring that supply chain management education continues to evolve in step with the challenges and opportunities of the modern world."

The NASPO Department of Supply Chain Management at W. P. Carey offers programs that are consistently ranked among the nation's top three programs by U.S. News & World Report. The NASPO gift will further elevate procurement as a central theme in supply chain education and research, enhancing the department's leadership in the field.

Student success and collaboration are key priorities, with funding for the NASPO Scholars Program offering tuition support for undergraduate and graduate students. To promote faculty excellence, the investment creates multiple endowed positions, including the NASPO Endowed Chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management.

The gift will support new initiatives and programs that expand the department's reach and impact. It establishes the Supply Chain Innovation, Technology, and Infrastructure Initiative — a hub for research, education, and industry partnerships — and strengthens the Center for Responsible Supply Chain Management through the NASPO Endowed Research Fund to advance ethical, sustainable, and resilient supply chains. It also enhances experiential learning and applied research through the Procurement and Behavioral Lab at ASU.

"Our Department of Supply Chain Management has long been a global leader in supply chain education and research, and this bold partnership with NASPO strengthens our ability to shape the future of procurement, logistics, and operations in a changing world where technology is breaking new ground every day," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "Together, we're not only pushing the boundaries of what's possible — we're shaping the future of global supply chains. Grounded in shared values and driven by innovation, our partnership with NASPO reflects a joint commitment to creating lasting positive impact for society."

"Supply chains shape the flow of goods, services, and technologies that define today's civilization," said Adegoke Oke , newly appointed NASPO Endowed Chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management, Harold E. Fearon Fellow Committee Chair, and department chair. "As supply chains grow in complexity, it is imperative that we advance education and research to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries. Our partnership with NASPO will enable ASU to lead that evolution by strengthening resources for students and faculty and cultivating the next generation of procurement and supply chain professionals to reach new heights of innovation and impact. NASPO's investment is not only in our department, but in the future of global supply chain leadership. On behalf of the Department of Supply Chain Management, I am deeply grateful for this partnership with NASPO."

ASU and NASPO share a belief that procurement is the engine that drives supply chains, fueling their growth, transparency, and resilience. The goal is to improve supply chain transparency, traceability, efficiency, and reliability by prioritizing digital transformation, AI and automation, and infrastructure advancement.

"NASPO has had a long-standing relationship with the Department of Supply Chain Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU. We are excited to take the next step of solidifying our partnership," said Lindle Hatton, NASPO CEO. "Our gift represents our commitment to advance the procurement profession with a highly respected academic partner. In addition, together we are enhancing the career path for current procurement professionals and attracting aspirational talent for the future. We welcome students who will fill the pipeline in the procurement profession, and we are excited to shape the landscape of procurement for the future. NASPO is proud to be a leader in the procurement environment with a strong academic partner like ASU."

"The formal partnership between NASPO and Arizona State University represents more than a milestone — it signifies a fundamental shift in how we develop procurement professionals," said Deborah Damore , NASPO board president. "Together, we are establishing formal academic pathways and credentials that position procurement as an intentional career choice, attracting purpose-driven talent committed to innovation and public sector excellence."

