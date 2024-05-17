2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Celebrates a Decade of Musical Excellence and Cultural Impact

Organizers Announce Band Lineup, Grammy-Award Winning Artist Lecrae, Tickets, and New Hall of Fame Program for This Year's Milestone Event

HOUSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's press conference at NRG Stadium, Webber Marketing, in partnership with the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, unveiled thrilling plans for the 10th Anniversary of the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB). This year's event, themed "Celebrating Champions of Culture," not only honors the legacy of HBCU marching bands but also champions their enduring influence on music and culture. The celebrations are scheduled to begin in Houston, Texas, on Friday, August 23, and conclude on Sunday, August 25, at NRG Stadium with the highly anticipated band showcase.

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands 10th Anniversary - Celebrating Champions of Culture

"Celebrating ten years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music—it's about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of National Battle of the Bands. "This anniversary is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of HBCU marching bands, and we are proud to continue amplifying their incredible stories and contributions."

The 2024 lineup features some of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands, including:

Bethune-Cookman University, Marching Wildcats

Jackson State University , The Sonic Boom of the South

, The Sonic Boom of the South Miles College , Purple Marching Machine

, Purple Marching Machine Prairie View A&M University , Marching Storm

, Marching Storm Southern University , Human Jukebox

, Human Jukebox Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

, Aristocrat of Bands Texas Southern University , "Ocean of Soul"

, "Ocean of Soul" Tuskegee University , Marching Crimson Pipers

This year's event will feature a live performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae, adding a unique blend of inspirational music that complements the spirited performances of the HBCU bands. Additional artist performances will be announced soon.

Tickets will go on presale exclusively for past ticket purchasers and email subscribers starting May 16 and will continue through May 21. To gain presale access, fans are encouraged to join the NBOTB email database at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Public ticket sales will begin on May 22. Prices start at $25. Tickets can be purchased on our website or via Ticketmaster. For group ticket inquiries, please contact Madison Holesko at [email protected] or 832-667-2394.

"It has been an honor to witness the growth and evolution of the National Battle of the Bands over the past ten years," said Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority. "Since its inception, the event has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing together communities, showcasing remarkable talent, introducing new programming to the city, and serving as a vehicle to provide scholarship opportunities to many. We are proud to take part in this exceptional event and can't wait to see what the next ten years bring."

"In 2023, PepsiCo donated more than $400,000 to HBCUs directly to impact their marching band students and tackle on-campus food insecurity. We're excited to build on our commitment of advancing HBCUs and the students it serves, as demonstrated by our ongoing investment in the National Battle of the Bands platform and strategic initiatives aimed at fostering equality and empowerment within the community. Building on last year's successes, we're planning even more enriching activities, aiming to surpass the energetic atmosphere and cultural showcase that define this annual gathering," said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Industry Relations and Multicultural Development.

The press conference unveiled an enriching lineup of official events designed to enhance community engagement and elevate the fan experience leading up to and during the event weekend:

National Battle of the Bands Band Camp will be held from July 17-19, 2024 , at HCC Northeast - North Forest Campus. Scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. , this event is part of the countdown to the 2024 event, aiming to prepare and inspire young musicians in the lead-up to the main event.

will be held from , at HCC Northeast - North Forest Campus. Scheduled from , this event is part of the countdown to the 2024 event, aiming to prepare and inspire young musicians in the lead-up to the main event. The Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference presented by JP Morgan Chase , set for Friday, August 23 , at The Deluxe Theatre, will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow.

, set for , at The Deluxe Theatre, will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. Back on the Yard Kickoff & Stroll Off Competition will electrify the atmosphere at Texas Southern University on the same day, Friday, August 23 .

will electrify the atmosphere at on the same day, . Feeding The Homeless , an NBOTB Cares Initiative, will take place on Saturday, August 24 . This event demonstrates its commitment to community support and engagement, aligning with our mission to positively impact every community we touch.

, an NBOTB Cares Initiative, will take place on . This event demonstrates its commitment to community support and engagement, aligning with our mission to positively impact every community we touch. Fan Fest Experience at NRG Center on Sunday, August 25 , will include the HBCU College Fair, Career Fair, and The Pepsi Experience—offering an elevated platform with vendors, music, performances, and more, ensuring an enriched experience for all attendees.

This year's NBOTB event will feature an exciting addition - a Hall of Fame program designed to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the success and legacy of HBCU marching bands. This recognition highlights the significant role these individuals have played in the development of HBCU marching band culture. The Hall of Fame program will be introduced during August's event and will induct its inaugural members.

For tickets, event details, and more information about the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, please visit our official website at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Stay in rhythm with the latest updates and announcements by following us on social media: @NationalBattleOfTheBands on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and @NationalBOTB on Twitter.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information and updates, follow @NationalBattleOfTheBands on social media or visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com .

Media Contact:

Derek Ross, NBOTB

(919) 423-5617

[email protected]

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands