2024 Recipients of the AADOCR Delta Dental Institute Oral Health Equity Research Award Announced

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) and the Delta Dental Institute (DDI) are proud to name Marvellous Akinlotan, PhD, Clinical Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University and Jason Semprini, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar in the College of Public Health at the University of Iowa, as the 2024 recipients of the AADOCR DDI Oral Health Equity Research Award.

This year, the Oral Health Equity Research Award will support two research awards of $25,000 each. A summary of each research project is featured below:

Dr. Akinlotan will conduct research on the expansion of Medicaid dental benefits and its impact on emergency dental visits in both rural and urban areas and develop an understanding of the role that social determinants of health play in accessing care.

Dr. Semprini will pursue research that evaluates the effect of Medicaid dental service access on oral cancer treatment and outcomes and aims to provide evidence on the importance of dental health services in cancer care.

The award winners were recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of the 102nd General Session of the Internal Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research, the 53rd annual meeting of the AADOCR, and the 48th annual meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research, which took place on March 13.

Established in 2023 with generous support from the Delta Dental Institute, the Oral Health Equity Research Award supports research in the areas of 1) advancing recommendations for greater oral health equity in populations that lack access to dental care and 2) improving oral health literacy for underserved populations.

About AADOCR

The American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) is a non-profit organization with a mission to drive dental, oral, and craniofacial research to advance health and well-being. AADOCR represents the individual scientists, clinician-scientists, dental professionals, and students based in academic, government, non-profit, and private-sector institutions who share our mission. AADOCR is the largest division of the International Association for Dental Research. Learn more at www.aadocr.org.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

