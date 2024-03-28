2024 Study Examines Green Strategic Thinking of PC Brands From The Perspective of Product Lifecycle Stages

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Strategic Thinking of PC Brands From The Perspective of Product Lifecycle Stages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how major global PC brands are incorporating the circular economy concept into their production processes to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across their enterprises and supply chains.



As the global emphasis on achieving net-zero continues to grow, the responsibility for industrial decarbonization has extended beyond organizations to encompass every phase of the product lifecycle. The circular economy is considered an important trend for production chains adapting to green transformation. Therefore, implementing the circular economy in the production process to achieve sustainable resource utilization and effectively reduce product carbon footprints has become imperative for PC brands.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Most PC Brands Committed to Achieving Net Zero by 2050

1.1 Brands Develop Net Zero Value Chains While Setting Circular Economy Goals for Products

1.2 Applying Sustainable Concepts to Create Green PCs



2. The Circular Economy of PC Products Starts with Production Processes

2.1 Design and Procurement - Inclusive of Innovative Sustainable Material Applications in the Design Stage

2.1.1 Design and Procurement Process Strategies

2.1.2 Specific Actions in the Design and Procurement Process

2.2 Production and Manufacturing - Improving Energy Efficiency and Using Renewable Energy to Support Low-Carbon Energy

2.2.1 Manufacturing and Production Strategies

2.2.2 Specific Actions in Production and Manufacturing

2.3 Packaging and Logistics - Reducing Packaging Waste and Improving Transportation Efficiency

2.3.1 Packaging and Logistics Strategies

2.3.2 Specific Actions in Packaging and Logistics

2.4 Recycling and Remanufacturing - Expanding Product Recycling Mechanisms for Added Value after Recycling

2.4.1 Recycling and Remanufacturing Strategies

2.4.2 Specific Actions in Recycling and Remanufacturing



3. The Analyst's Perspective



Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acer

Apple

ASUS

Butler-MacDonald

Chakr Innovation

Compal

Daisy

Dell

Goodwill

Homeboy Industries

HP

Lavergne

Lenovo

Lonely Whale

PDR

Quanta

SABIC

Sims Lifecycle Services

Sony

Taz

Wistron

