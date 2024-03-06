2024 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW REGISTRATION OPENS

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show has officially opened. Featuring thousands of new specialty food products from around the world, educational programming, events, and networking opportunities, the Show will run June 23-25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. The Show will also be co-located with Vinexpo America , a leading trade show that for more than 20 years has been "where the wine and spirits world meets in America."

"As the premier product discovery event for the specialty food industry, the Summer Fancy Food Show is where decision-makers and thought leaders encounter the trendsetters and best-sellers of the future," said Bill Lynch, president, Specialty Food Association. "This year, we are putting even greater emphasis on what's new and innovative in food and beverage, including a dedicated pavilion for first-time exhibitors, exhibitors with new products, and incubators, the first-ever sofitm Awards Gala, collaborations with Vinexpo, and more. Magic happens when the passionate specialty food community comes together, and I expect this year's Show to inspire every person who participates."

Show features include, to date (with much more to come!):

New-to-market artisanal food and beverage products from around the globe

Product pavilions dedicated to the hottest specialty categories, including plant-based, Confectionery, Snacks, & Sweets, Beverage, and Deli

International Pavilions

State and Regional Pavilions

Diversity Pavilion, with a cohort from (included)

The new Debut District, featuring first-time exhibitors, exhibitors with-new products, and incubators

The sofi tm Awards Gala, celebrating the winners of sofi, Lifetime Achievement, Leadership, and Hall of Fame Awards

Insight into the hottest trends in specialty food courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel

SFA Junior Trendspotter Panel with Drexel University Food Lab students

The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

