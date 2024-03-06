2024 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW REGISTRATION OPENS

News provided by

Specialty Food Association

06 Mar, 2024, 11:15 ET

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show has officially opened. Featuring thousands of new specialty food products from around the world, educational programming, events, and networking opportunities, the Show will run June 23-25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. The Show will also be co-located with Vinexpo America, a leading trade show that for more than 20 years has been "where the wine and spirits world meets in America."

"As the premier product discovery event for the specialty food industry, the Summer Fancy Food Show is where decision-makers and thought leaders encounter the trendsetters and best-sellers of the future," said Bill Lynch, president, Specialty Food Association. "This year, we are putting even greater emphasis on what's new and innovative in food and beverage, including a dedicated pavilion for first-time exhibitors, exhibitors with new products, and incubators, the first-ever sofitm Awards Gala, collaborations with Vinexpo, and more. Magic happens when the passionate specialty food community comes together, and I expect this year's Show to inspire every person who participates."

Show features include, to date (with much more to come!):

  • New-to-market artisanal food and beverage products from around the globe 
  • Product pavilions dedicated to the hottest specialty categories, including plant-based,  Confectionery, Snacks, & Sweets, Beverage, and Deli
  • International Pavilions
  • State and Regional Pavilions
  • Diversity Pavilion, with a cohort from (included)
  • The new Debut District, featuring first-time exhibitors, exhibitors with-new products, and incubators
  • The sofitm Awards Gala, celebrating the winners of sofi, Lifetime Achievement, Leadership, and Hall of Fame Awards
  • Insight into the hottest trends in specialty food courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel
  • SFA Junior Trendspotter Panel with Drexel University Food Lab students

The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here.

About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

Also from this source

UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality Students Reveal Top Three Trends from Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality Students Reveal Top Three Trends from Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Association hosted eight graduate students and three professors from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), William F. Harrah...
TOP FIVE TRENDS FROM 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW REVEALED BY SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION TRENDSPOTTER PANEL

TOP FIVE TRENDS FROM 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW REVEALED BY SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION TRENDSPOTTER PANEL

From January 21-23, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Trendspotter Panel navigated thousands of specialty food products showcased by more than...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics