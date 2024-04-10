Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel to Give Keynote Address at 68th Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association is thrilled to announce that Jason Buechel, Whole Foods Market CEO, will give the keynote address at the 68th Summer Fancy Food Show.

Featuring thousands of new specialty food products from around the world, educational programming, events, and networking opportunities, the Show will run June 23-25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. The Show will also be co-located with Vinexpo America , a leading trade show that for more than 20 years has been "where the wine and spirits world meets in America."

"Savoring the Future: A Fireside Chat with Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel" will take place on the Summer Fancy Food Show Main Stage, Monday, June 24 from 11 am - 12 pm, and will be moderated by Katie Stilo, a chef, radio host, entrepreneur, and Emmy Award-winning Culinary Producer and Food Stylist. In addition to talking about the future of the iconic Whole Foods Market brand, Buechel will go hands-on with some specialty food favorites, taking part in cheese-board creation, a tasting challenge, and more. He'll also offer insights into the evolving landscape of the health-conscious market and how Whole Foods Market adapts to change.

"We believe Jason is the perfect speaker to anchor our Show programming in 2024," said Bill Lynch, President of SFA. "Stepping into the CEO role at Whole Foods Market in 2022 amid heightened customer expectations around sustainability, high-quality products, and the in-store experience, he has steered the food and retail brand to meet and even surpass those expectations. We're so looking forward to hearing about 'Growing with Purpose' from this visionary leader."

Shortly after Jason Buechel's keynote wraps up, another big name in food will take to the Main Stage: Kristen Kish, the new host of Bravo's Top Chef and a former winner of the show. Kish will sit down for a fireside chat with Delish editor Joanna Saltz to talk ingredients and the power of locality, foodservice trends, the wild world of Top Chef, and more, from 1:30pm-2:15pm on Monday, June 24.

Programming will run on all three days of the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. Attendees will have the chance to hear from menu-trends expert Nancy Kruse, leaders of the sustainability nonprofit Food Tank, and many others to be announced.

The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. To learn more and register for the Show, visit the SFA website .

