2024 Therap National Conference will be Opened with an Opening Address by Justin Brockie, Focusing on Cutting-Edge Innovations in Home and Community Based Services on its First Day

News provided by

Therap Services

04 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic health record solutions to caregivers in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, is excited to announce its 2024 in-person National Conference after three years of virtual events. The conference will feature a highly anticipated opening address by Therap's Chief Operating Officer, Justin M. Brockie. In this session, Justin will discuss the most recent developments and upgrades to the Therap system along with the company, and speak about what users should look forward to in the future.

Since the last national in-person gathering in Denver in January 2020, the upcoming conference marks a milestone in the company's journey through an era of unprecedented challenges and transformations. Justin Brockie will welcome attendees with an insightful look into the past years, highlighting the evolution in the HCBS sector and the pivotal role of technology in enhancing service provision.

The three-day event, scheduled for February 6th through 8th, 2024, will be hosted at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel in Denver, Colorado. This event will feature an expansive program, including keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and panel discussions on a wide array of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Participants can anticipate a multitude of opportunities for gaining valuable insights and hands-on experience.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive program, featuring expert-led sessions, bootcamps, networking opportunities and 1:1 meetings and many more. The conference will serve as a platform for exploring the latest trends, sharing best practices, and unveiling Therap's newest innovations designed to streamline processes and enhance the effectiveness of services. This event represents an invaluable opportunity for professionals in the human services sector to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and enhance their practices.

Registration for the conference is now open and tickets are available. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information on Therap National Conference 2024, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Related Links

https://www.therapconnect.net/

SOURCE Therap Services

Also from this source

Therap Services' Document Storage Module Elevates Efficiency for Provider Agencies with Seamless Document Management

Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports...

Therap Services Enhances its Business Intelligence Module for an Improved Performance Assessment in the Human Services Industry

Therap Services, the forefront provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.