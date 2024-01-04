2024 Therap National Conference will be Opened with an Opening Address by Justin Brockie, Focusing on Cutting-Edge Innovations in Home and Community Based Services on its First Day

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic health record solutions to caregivers in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, is excited to announce its 2024 in-person National Conference after three years of virtual events. The conference will feature a highly anticipated opening address by Therap's Chief Operating Officer, Justin M. Brockie. In this session, Justin will discuss the most recent developments and upgrades to the Therap system along with the company, and speak about what users should look forward to in the future.

Since the last national in-person gathering in Denver in January 2020, the upcoming conference marks a milestone in the company's journey through an era of unprecedented challenges and transformations. Justin Brockie will welcome attendees with an insightful look into the past years, highlighting the evolution in the HCBS sector and the pivotal role of technology in enhancing service provision.

The three-day event, scheduled for February 6th through 8th, 2024, will be hosted at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel in Denver, Colorado. This event will feature an expansive program, including keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and panel discussions on a wide array of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Participants can anticipate a multitude of opportunities for gaining valuable insights and hands-on experience.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive program, featuring expert-led sessions, bootcamps, networking opportunities and 1:1 meetings and many more. The conference will serve as a platform for exploring the latest trends, sharing best practices, and unveiling Therap's newest innovations designed to streamline processes and enhance the effectiveness of services. This event represents an invaluable opportunity for professionals in the human services sector to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and enhance their practices.

Registration for the conference is now open and tickets are available. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information on Therap National Conference 2024, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Related Links

https://www.therapconnect.net/

SOURCE Therap Services