Therap Services Sponsored the Arc and NASDDDS in 2025, Supporting Innovation in Human Services

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, sponsored two major national organizations—the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) and The Arc—underscoring its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and progress across the I/DD sector.

As a Presenting Sponsor of the NASDDDS Annual Conference, Therap Services supported conversations focused on the evolving challenges faced by state agencies and providers nationwide. Attendees visited the Therap booth to learn how new AI-powered tools were helping simplify operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen service delivery while supporting compliance and person-centered care.

Justin Brockie, Therap's Chief Operating Officer, helped lead the session "The Future Is Now: Leveraging Enabling Technology to Transform I/DD Supports," held on November 6, 2025. The session also featured Stacy Watkins, Deputy Director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities for the State of Delaware, who discussed how technologies such as artificial intelligence were being used to streamline workflows and improve outcomes across I/DD systems.

In addition, Therap Services sponsored The Arc's National Convention, held November 13–15, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event brought together advocates, professionals and community members to share best practices and explore new approaches to advancing inclusion and quality supports.

Throughout the event, attendees connected with the Therap team and learned how Therap's comprehensive system—including AI-driven innovations—was supporting providers and agencies in delivering more consistent, effective services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Through its sponsorship of NASDDDS and The Arc, Therap Services reinforced its dedication to partnering with the I/DD community and investing in technologies that support the future of human services.

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services