2024 Tripadvisor Winter Travel Index: A Thriving Winter Season Ahead, Sparked by Holiday Celebrations and Seasonal Joy

New York City Shines as the Top Domestic Destination, While Cancun Tops International Destinations for Sun and Fun

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of Americans (57%) are preparing for winter travel, with 96% of them planning to travel as much or even more than last winter, according to Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index released today. Seasonal data from the world's largest travel guidance platform shows the majority (91%) will embark on trips for specific seasonal celebrations, such as winter festivals and activities, typically spending between 3 to 7 nights away from home to fully embrace the holiday cheer.

New York City, New York - Top Domestic Destination for US Travelers according to 2024 Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula - Top International Destination for US Travelers according to 2024 Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index

Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index also spotlights the most traveled winter destinations for 2024, with New York City ranking number one for US domestic travelers and Cancun as the top choice for US travelers wandering abroad.

Winter Travel: It's not Just for Holidays any more

Winter holidays are a rare moment in time where calendars align as both work and school may be closed for a week or more. As a result, Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index shows that a growing number of people are using the winter holiday season as their main vacation season, with well over one-quarter (28%) of travelers planning to go big and visit three or more cities during their primary winter trip.

"Our latest Winter Travel Index shows that the vast majority of people (85%) are flexible when selecting their destination this season. This reflects that people are taking the opportunity to turn travel into a vacation this period and not just use the time off to see family," said Hilary Fischer-Groban, Senior Director of Global Brand & Insights at Tripadvisor. "As well as taking time to celebrate with their nearest and dearest, there is certainly an appetite to experience new and exciting places this winter."

2024 Top Winter Travel Destinations

From Cancun to New York, American travelers are seeking both sun-soaked days and city lights this winter.

For all destinations that top the Winter Travel Index for American travelers, see below.

US Discretionary Spending and Travel

For Americans, travel spending remains strong, with 93% of respondents planning to spend the same or more than last year, and 53% planning to increase their budget. Travel continues to be a top priority in discretionary spending, often considered a "non-negotiable expense." At least some travelers will be using that increased budget on activities during their trip. Some 85% of travelers report that activities are seen as being an essential part of their travel.

Methodology The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 4,850 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between September 06 - October 03, 2024 across six countries, including Australia , Italy , Japan , Singapore , U.K. & U.S.

across six countries, including , , , , U.K. & U.S. Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K. and Japan between August 1 - October 20, 2024 for travel between November 1, 2024 - January 31, 2025 .

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, Nov 2024

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor